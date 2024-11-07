LMFAO Slim: Embracing faith and humor

Before the laughs begin, Palm Beach native comedian Jefferson Lajoie, better known as LMFAO Slim, always takes a moment to honor God.

Though not a student at FAU, Slim has become a familiar face on campus, performing there numerous times.

His most recent performance at FAU was on Oct. 17, during the Student Government-hosted Live After Dark: Owl Night Live Comedy Show.

He has also performed at FAU’s second annual comedy show alongside Druski and returned to share the stage with Chico Bean for the third annual show.

Slim said he enjoys performing at FAU because of its diversity and the support he receives from the community.

Off stage, Slim is also building his online presence, specifically on Instagram and TikTok. He has accumulated over 8,600 followers on TikTok and 680,000 likes on the platform overall.

Slim said he creates relatable content inspired by his own ideas.

“It all comes from 3 different ranges: what I’m going through, what my opinion is, or what I envision,” he said.

He said his creative process for social media begins with brainstorming a setting and main character. From there, he decides what the character is doing and the main conflict of the skit.

For stand-up shows, Slim said preparation is key. Similar to his creative process for skits, he builds the foundation of his sets on the setting, character and plot. He said after that, it’s a matter of rehearsing his timing, tone, pace and other elements.

While preparation is crucial for his stand-up shows, Slim acknowledges that much of his comedic foundation stems from his family’s playful dynamic.

“We joke around a lot, no matter what you’re going through,” he said.

Slim’s older brother, Nixon, played a significant role in shaping his comedic outlook.

“He was always the funniest and coolest, so a lot of that humor came from him,” Slim shared.

Slim also mentioned that he mirrored the personality and skills of comedians such as Chris Tucker, Eddie Griffin and JB Smoove.

Although Slim gravitated toward comedy from a young age, he wasn’t always set on this career path.

He admitted to feeling lost and directionless after graduating high school. He imagined himself “cutting hair, changing tires or changing oils,” rather than pursuing comedy.

According to Schan Padovany, Slim’s cousin, he almost pursued a rapping career.

“He was good at rapping also,” Schan said. “He had a choice between rapping and [being a] comedian.”

Slim decided against rapping because “he wanted to be different,” according to Schan.

In a time of great confusion, Slim shared he turned to religion for guidance and found his purpose. “God told me to pursue comedy, and this is where I’m at now,” he said.

Emmanuel Carré, better recognized as Call Me Manny, is a senior communications major at FAU, a friend of Slim and a fellow comedian. “I think he is a really good comedian,” Carré said. “He’s animated and passionate about what he does.”

Carré praised Slim for being a religious comedian and having unique skits.

“He will tell you a story but will also add sound effects behind it and that will keep the audience engaged more,” Carré said.

Slim also channels his energy into his brand, Double Six, named in honor of his late grandfather. He shared that during family domino games, his grandfather would always call out ‘double six,’ the highest value piece in the game.

Just as his brand honors meaningful moments, Slim’s comedy is driven by a similar goal — to create moments of joy. For him, the best part of being a comedian is making people smile.

“Whether that’s on stage, on the phone, in a conversation, you could really help people out and make that day better,” he said.

This drive to uplift people has earned him recognition from comedians he admires.

In a 2022 Instagram direct message, Slim remarked that DC Young Fly, a well-known Wild ‘n Out comedian and presenter acknowledged his efforts and work ethic.

“Gaining respect from the people in the big league, it’s encouraging,” Slim said. “You’re going to remember that forever.”

Slim also said he appreciates the recognition he gets from those closest to him, especially his father. During a show at Banyan Live West Palm, Slim brought his dad on stage, where he said, ‘I’m proud of you, son.’ Slim noted that he has heard those words a handful of times.

“I must be doing something right then if he’s saying that,” he said.

With Slim’s growing accomplishments, his cousin Schana Padovany expressed her pride.

“He’s going for his dream so honestly, I can say I am very proud of him,” she said.

Slim advises up-and-coming comedians to be patient because successful results are not immediate.

“It took me some time to find my own flow, and even then I’m still building and perfecting my own flow,” he said.

In five to 10 years, he said he envisions himself “making movies, doing comedy shows across the whole nation, building churches, changing lives, helping communities and producing my own show.” He is also working toward making comedy his full-time profession and source of income.

Until then, Slim said he will be working on screenwriting, creating Double Six merchandise and hiring actors for his projects.

