2024’s FAU Miss Caribbean Student Association Pageant celebrates cultural traditions and talent

Florida Atlantic University’s Caribbean Student Association (CSA) held its fifth annual Miss CSA pageant on Nov. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Live Oak Pavilion. The pageant aims to give contestants the opportunity to build their confidence, share their unique talents and celebrate their distinct cultures.

The pageant’s main requirement is for contestants to be of Caribbean heritage and be current FAU students.

The Caribbean represents expansive cultural traditions, encompassing countries from Cuba to Trinidad. The CSA pageant is no exception to this diverse atmosphere, with contestants representing the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Haiti.

For 2023’s Miss FAU CSA winner, Aniyah Jonique, shares that this pageant opened her eyes to the different cultures present within the Caribbean.

“I have to say it’s really an extraordinary experience – like going into it, you learn so much about yourself and you learn so much about different cultures as well and you see the similarities and the comparisons, and you get to see the different walks of life of everyone around you,” she said.

Jonique expresses how her experience applying for and winning the pageant helped her develop her own confidence. She says winning the pageant allowed her to receive a $200 scholarship to help an organization of her choice.

“I received a scholarship, and I had many plans that I had wanted to do already, as far as giving back to nonprofits and spreading awareness. I was able to use what I earned to give back to different organizations and just be a voice for others,” she said.

The application process to become a contender for the crown follows a two-month process, including an informational meeting and an interview.

“We always have our informational, so we talk briefly about the pageant and our different categories, and then we promote the application through our social media and at our general body meetings. Then, we go through and have an interview process and that’s it,” she said.

Jovonna Alleyne, vice president of FAU’s CSA and criminal justice senior at FAU, shares that her favorite part about helping organize and plan the event is the ability to create a bond with the pageant contestants.

“My favorite part is honestly just the bond I built with the girls, because now these are all my pageant daughters, and I really love and respect all of these young women,” she said.

Jade Simonetti Ogando, contestant and senior in social work at FAU, had the opportunity to share how winning the pageant could influence her work as the founder of the on-campus Latin sorority, Sigma Iota Alpha Inc.

“I plan to use my background and this title as a way to unify and empower the Caribbean community on campus and create a union between the CSA and multicultural Greek Life,” Ogando said.

The pageant started with brief introductions from each contestant, allowing them to showcase their passions, personal projects and talents.

Sevyn Miles, contestant and junior in exercise science and health promotion at FAU, shared with the judges her lash business by introducing some of her clients and the work she has done for them.

Jonique is joined by Abigail Codner, the winner of 2024’s Miss Florida Caribbean Association (FCSA), as well as Makayla Curry, Miss Sigma Delta Delta 2024 as judges of the pageant.

Judges also asked contestants to showcase an important part of their culture. This portion of the event was Alleyne’s favorite.

“I think the cultural segment – that was definitely my favorite part because everyone got to show their individuality through their respective countries and cultures,” she said.

Both Ogando and Jean performed cultural dances from their respective countries, aiming to show the various cultural traditions present throughout the Caribbean. Miles shared her love for Jamaican cuisine with the judges, handing each judge a plate filled with multiple Jamaican delicacies, including jerk chicken and coconut rice.

Sandra Elma, FAU president of Fahm Kreyol, a non-profit Haitian sisterhood aimed at empowering Haitian women, shared that she came to the pageant to show support for her friend, Witney Latoya Jean, winner of this year’s Miss FAU CSA.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the beautiful contestants and just to see what Witney has to show for all of her hard work throughout the semester preparing for this pageant,” she said.

When the moment of truth came for the contestants, families and friends in the crowd cheered for each contestant in support for all the work put in by each one of the girls.

Deanna Christensen, Miles’ aunt, says she is proud of the work each contestant put into the show.

“I’m just really enjoying beautiful, young, intelligent, Caribbean women who are working hard to make the college life great and to make a presence and difference here in the university,” she said.

Jean was crowned Miss FAU CSA 2024 with her Fahm Kreyol family and friends cheering her on. She says that between months of preparation and of hard work, the competition has proven to be a challenge.

“It has definitely been months of preparation, of hard work, all of us – all of the other contestants too – worked a lot just to get to this stage,” she said.

Codner encourages any Carribean girl interested in competing in pageants like Miss FCSA and Miss CSA FAU to “just be yourself.”

“You are more than what people say the Caribbean is, whether you’re Jamaican, Bahamian, Haitian – whatever it is, you’re more than that and more than what the world says you are,” she said.

Jean gives similar advice for girls experiencing a little anxiety about the prospect of competing in the future.

“I’d say just believe in yourself. I was definitely nervous on that stage, but I knew that God was with me and I knew that I was going to do a good job,” she said.

