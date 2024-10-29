Meet FAU’s 2024 Homecoming Court

From photography to dance to surfing, each of the 10 candidates running for Homecoming Royalty has something unique to bring to the Florida Atlantic University community.

Charlie Holder is a senior computer science major who has served as the president of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity Inc. and Meditated Minds, a spiritual wellness group, since August 2023. Previously, he was a member of the Student Government (SG) Boca Raton House of Representatives and an Orientation Leader. Holder also worked at FAU Campus Recreation and was part of the Resident Student Association (RSA).

Fun fact — last summer, he worked with kids aged 10 to 14 as a camp counselor at the YMCA in Italy.

“I’ve really grown a lot as a student at FAU, and I really want to be that voice and ambassador and that advocate for those students at FAU who have really enjoyed their time in the same way that I have,” Holder said.

Damion Davis is a junior majoring in multimedia studies. He is the current vice president of FAU’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) chapter and the FAU chapter president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. He’s also the current SG Boca Raton campus treasurer.

Fun fact — he owns his own photography business, @damethedirector on Instagram.

“I think running for homecoming court means that you are a leader of the community,” Davis said.

Amari James, a senior exercise science major, is the public relations officer for NAACP and an intern for FAU Baseball. She says she loves kids, painting and meeting new people.

Fun fact — Davis and James have been in a relationship for “a couple years and some change,” as James puts it.

“I’m involved on campus, but I’m not involved as much as I want to be. So, I feel like this is a good way to get my name out there and meet new people. And I’ve met a lot of new people throughout the process, so I’m really thankful for that,” James said.

Damian Richter is a senior theatre major involved in the FAU Surf Club, Owl TV, the Community Service Club and Lunar Dance, an organization that provides dance classes to students. He is autistic and wants to use that part of him to connect with and empower the student body.

Fun fact — he has been practicing martial arts for 15 years and is a second-degree black belt in taekwondo.

“I want to present autism and awareness of disability to the community. Because I have autism, I want to help others with autism, show some support and autism never stops me,” Richter said.

Katelyn Butler is a junior double-majoring in music and political science. Butler is a member of FAU’s Women in Law club and is involved in the university’s Undergraduate Law Journal. She sees a trend with students who are either involved in multiple activities or none at all and wants to represent students who fall somewhere in the middle.

Fun fact — she has been playing piano for 18 years, mainly specializing in classical music.

“It’s never really too late to get involved,” Butler said.

Madeline Diaz is a senior majoring in public administration who plans to continue her education beyond graduation. She is a resident assistant (RA) for Innovation Village Apartments (IVA) South on the Boca Raton campus. Diaz is a member of the FAU Surf Club and the National Leadership Honor Society.

Fun fact — her dream is to become the president of the United States.

“I’m very passionate about Florida Atlantic and the student body. I feel that the positivity that is spread here is something that I wanted to give back to the community,” Diaz said.

Ashley Williams is a senior health science major and the president of FAU Fraternity and Sorority Life. She is the vice president of the FAU Xi Epsilon chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the parliamentarian for the university chapter of the National Pan-Hellenic Council and is on the FAU Women’s Flag Football team.

Fun fact — she has played 15 sports but decided to stick with flag football for the past eight years.

“I just wanted to definitely use my platform to advocate for students who aren’t able to,” Williams said.

Walter Starks, a senior finance major, hopes to become a financial advisor when he graduates. He is the community service chair of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Starks is also a member of Fashion Forward and the Finance Students Association. Additionally, he is an RA at IVA North and has been a practice player for the Women’s Basketball team since his freshman year.

Fun fact — he is an audio engineer who owns his own rap studio business, Inertia Rap Studio.

“I like doing spontaneous things out of nowhere,” Starks said. “And I realized – I should just do it. I got an opportunity, and I can actually win this.”

Sarah Johnson is a senior biology major on the pre-med track. She says she is full of FAU school spirit, having worked at the university since her sophomore year as an RA at different dorms. She presently works at Indian River Towers and helps with content for FAU’s main Instagram page, @floridaatlantic. Johnson is also a dancer in the Pulse Dance Troupe. She is the vice president of the FAU Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. chapter and an Elite Owls leadership ambassador.

Fun fact – she has been dancing a variety of styles since she was three years old, but prefers hip-hop and contemporary.

“It would be such a privilege – such a blessing – to be able to represent this place that I honestly call my own and has given me so much over the past four years,” Johnson said.

Emily Peraza is a third-year senior majoring in cellular neuroscience at the Jupiter campus. She is the vice president of the American Cancer Society On Campus. She is also a member of the Jupiter RSA, Tea Society, FAU’s chapter of the Pre-Medical American Medical Student Association, Owlettes Dance Company and the Neuroscience Club on the Boca Raton campus. Additionally, she helps coordinate homecoming activities with the SG Program Board in Jupiter and is a student assistant with FAU Thrive.

Fun fact — her dream career would be working at Spotify as a playlist creator.

“There is just a gentle divide between Jupiter and Boca,” Peraza said. “But yeah, I just wanted to run and represent Jupiter.”

Voting for Homecoming Royalty began on Oct. 24 and will end on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. on Owl Central.

Elisabeth Gaffney is the Editor-at-Large for the University Press.