FAU President Adam Hasner announces search for next provost

Another search for a Florida Atlantic University official will launch soon.

President Adam Hasner announced in an email on March 14 that FAU is launching a nationwide search for a permanent provost. The news comes after Hasner’s completion of his first week in office at the university.

Hasner stated in the email that the university’s goal is to complete the search by the end of this year, allowing the new provost to start during the next calendar year.

“The Office of the Provost provides leadership to achieve excellence in teaching, research, scholarship and service,” reads a description of the office on the FAU website. “The Provost’s Office guides policy development and resource allocation to support the varied colleges, campuses, and student populations, ensuring their collaborative and distinctive contributions.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Russell Ivy has served as the interim provost for 18 months. FAU’s previous provost was Bret Danilowicz, who left his role after four years to fill the spot of president at Radford University.

While Hasner expressed how successful and dedicated Ivy has been to the role, Ivy does not wish to pursue the role permanently but will work for the office.

The University Press requested a statement from Ivy regarding his decision, but he didn’t respond by the time of publication. Ivy will continue to serve as the interim provost until the permanent provost is appointed and after their hiring, stated Hasner in the email.

In a UP interview with Hasner on March 13, he mentioned that the appointment of the provost is important as he and the office work closely together to contribute to academic success. Hasner emphasized the importance of selecting a candidate for the role who meets FAU’s immediate needs and long-term visions.

“To support this process, we will engage a search firm to help conduct the national search, and we will involve our faculty, deans and executive leadership team to guide the selection,” wrote Hasner in the email.

