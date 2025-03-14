Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Application Submission Form
Story Tips Submission Form
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
Read our latest print!
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Read our latest print!
Categories:

FAU President Adam Hasner announces search for next provost

Hasner announces the provost search via an email announcement on March 14.
FAU’s faculty profile
Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Russell Ivy.
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
March 14, 2025

Another search for a Florida Atlantic University official will launch soon. 

President Adam Hasner announced in an email on March 14 that FAU is launching a nationwide search for a permanent provost. The news comes after Hasner’s completion of his first week in office at the university.

Hasner stated in the email that the university’s goal is to complete the search by the end of this year, allowing the new provost to start during the next calendar year. 

“The Office of the Provost provides leadership to achieve excellence in teaching, research, scholarship and service,” reads a description of the office on the FAU website. “The Provost’s Office guides policy development and resource allocation to support the varied colleges, campuses, and student populations, ensuring their collaborative and distinctive contributions.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Russell Ivy has served as the interim provost for 18 months. FAU’s previous provost was Bret Danilowicz, who left his role after four years to fill the spot of president at Radford University.

While Hasner expressed how successful and dedicated Ivy has been to the role, Ivy does not wish to pursue the role permanently but will work for the office.

The University Press requested a statement from Ivy regarding his decision, but he didn’t respond by the time of publication. Ivy will continue to serve as the interim provost until the permanent provost is appointed and after their hiring, stated Hasner in the email. 

In a UP interview with Hasner on March 13, he mentioned that the appointment of the provost is important as he and the office work closely together to contribute to academic success. Hasner emphasized the importance of selecting a candidate for the role who meets FAU’s immediate needs and long-term visions.

“To support this process, we will engage a search firm to help conduct the national search, and we will involve our faculty, deans and executive leadership team to guide the selection,” wrote Hasner in the email. 

Megan Bruinsma is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma or X (Twitter) @MeganBruinsma.

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
Popular vote winners disqualified: Darsham Gonzalez and Kade Salzer win SG president, vice president
Head coach Zach Kittley at Flagler Credit Union Field Stadium.
Football: Zach Kittley announces his official on-field coaching staff for the upcoming season
Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm, heading toward Florida from the Gulf of Mexico.
FAU shuts down campuses for Category 5 Hurricane Milton
Photo courtesy from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hurricane Helene shuts down all Florida Atlantic University campus operations
Courtesy of the Florida Atlantic University Presidential Search Committee's website.
Presidential Search Committee announces Presidential search listening sessions, but questions remain unanswered
Presidential Search Committee members gather for their first fiscal year 2024-2025 meeting, held on July 24, 2024—screenshot courtesy of the committee’s meeting Zoom call.
FAU’s new presidential search committee aims for January 2025 candidate list
More in News
Abigail Howard in Providence, Rhode Island, from her personal Instagram post on Jan. 18, 2022.
Catch flights, not frights: Guide for solo female travelers
President Adam Hasner during an interview in his office at the Kenneth R. Williams Administration Building on March 12.
Q&A with FAU President Adam Hasner
Left to right Valery Forbes, Anne Fennimore, and Sheila Walden
Redefining leadership: FAU’s women leaders who are setting new standards
Art by Sabrina Sylvester
A persistent pay gap: Latinas earn 58 cents for every dollar paid to white men
Rabbi Boruch Liberow, conversed with students before the Vigil outside the student union
FAU students and community gather in remembrance of Hamas hostages
A learning assistant helping students in a precalculus and trigonometry class. (Photo courtesy of FAU's Quality Enhancement Plan website)
Education reimagined: FAU’s Quality Enhancement Plan; the Learning Assistant Program changing classes for good
More in Top Stories
Left to right, Natalie Martinez "Connect Record Store," Melissa Saavedra "Steamy Lit Bookstore," and Sarah Mark "VI Coffee Bar."
Women ready for business: South Florida women entrepreneurs on the rise to success
FAU forward Kaleb Glenn during the ball in their first game of the AAC tournament on March 12. The Owls beat Charlotte 64-59.
Men’s Basketball: Owls defeat 49ers, 64-59, to advance to the third round of AAC tournament
Megan Bruinsma sitting down with FAU men's basketball guard Jakel Powell during their media day.
COLUMN: Breaking the gender gap as the first female sports editor for the University Press
Grace Stahr, Angel Santiago, and Imani Derivois (left to right) pose together with painted words, stereotypes they have been labeled with.
Different journey, shared experiences: Women of color at FAU share how intersectionality shapes their lives
FAU guard Niccolo Moretti dribbling during their game against ECU on March 9.
Men’s Basketball: Owls close regular season with a 81-53 victory to the Pirates
Editor in Chief, Sofia De La Espriella with her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother, 2012 Bogotá, Colombia.
Letter from the Editor: A tribute to women’s strength
About the Contributor
Megan Bruinsma
Megan Bruinsma, Sports Editor
Megan is a senior majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in sports studies. She has grown up with a passion for watching and playing sports. She’s excited to continue her journey of learning how to cover sports in a professional sense. Megan has hopes to become a sports reporter for an NFL or NBA team.