Alpha Tau Omega raises over 17k at Buffalo Bash event for veterans suffering from war trauma

Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), a fraternity at FAU, brought back their Buffalo Bash event after 10 years to raise money for veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

ATO was able to raise over $17k for The 22 Project, a Boca Raton nonprofit dedicated to assisting wounded veterans with severe brain injuries and PTSD in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The event, held at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and featured live music, buffalo-style cuisine and a wing-eating competition for sororities.

Julian Peyton, an FAU business major at Florida Atlantic University, is ATO’s public relations officer. He described how this event is unique compared to other organizations on campus.

“No organization really steps out of the campus lines to do something with the community. This is kind of going to be an unprecedented thing for FAU,” said Peyton.

Peyton estimated about 250 people attended the Buffalo Bash.

The 22 Project had a booth set up at the entrance to promote the organization. Ashley Williams, the program director for The 22 project, was at the booth to give out information to attendees.

“It is important to spread awareness… It’s important for us to serve more veterans and help them deal with their experiences,” said Williams.

Veterans in The 22 Project program are able to get degrees from FAU after treatment, according to Williams. Family members and friends from ATO members have also been a part of The 22 Project.

“FAU is specifically close to our heart because we are located in Boca Raton and so we have had several veterans that have gone through the program who weren’t able to go to school because of their injuries prior who now have degrees from FAU,” said Williams. “It’s important for the community to know what our veterans have done.”

Five sorority members competed in the Buffalo Bash wing-eating contest. The winner of the competition won philanthropy points for their sorority for showing involvement in the event. FAU freshman Kelsey Dunkowski participated in this wing competition, representing the sorority Sigma Delta Tau. She noted that attending this event was a chance to support the local community.

“It shows we care about the community and more than just surface level,” said Dunkowski.“It also gives us a chance to get to know other people as well.”

Sororities in the competition included Sigma Kappa, Phi Mu, Sigma Delta Tau, Alpha Delta Pi and Theta Phi Alpha. Each girl had to eat ten wings and whoever finished first would be the winner. Alpha Delta Pi emerged as the winner of the wing-eating competition.

Juanita Olarte is a staff writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected].