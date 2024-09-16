Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow FAU's Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Categories:

Florida Atlantic receives $2.6 million for Hillel expansion

In 2025, Florida Atlantic University will begin renovating the Hillel building on its Boca Raton campus.
Michael Cook
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.
Juliana Simon, Contributing Writer
September 16, 2024

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach recently gifted Florida Atlantic University $2.6 million to expand and renovate its building on the Boca Raton campus. 

Hillel, a resource for Jewish Student Life at FAU, opened the Levine Weinberger Center for Jewish Life on the Boca Raton campus in 2006. The Board of Trustees (BOT) approved to rename the space after Debbie Newman Bernstein, a lead donor to FAU Hillel, at their meeting on Aug. 13. 

“I’ve worked with Hillel leadership for years, and this is extremely impactful for our campus, community and our students,” said Stacy Volnick, FAU’s interim president at the BOT meeting. “It’s not just the expansion of space. It’s our commitment to our Jewish students, as well as allowing Hillel to expand their reach.”

According to Lauren Oback, the assistant director of Hillel, the renovation will begin in early 2025 and is expected to finish by the start of the fall 2025 semester. 

Oback explained that the renovation was a decision made to house their growing population as they outgrew their current space.

“Plans for the new space include a modernized area to study, learn, socialize [and] host events including large Shabbat dinners,” said Oback in an email to the University Press on Sept. 13.

She added that the renovation will include a secured main entrance and an outdoor covered seating area. 

Hillel is located in Building LY-3A on the east side of the S.E. Wimberly Library, sharing the first floor with the all-night study. Oback has confirmed that the all-night study, which also occupies the second floor of the building, will not be relocated.

Hannah Schorr, who joined Hillel as a staff member in July, shared her thoughts on Hillel’s future upgrades. 

“As a new member, I have seen students go to Hillel as a safe space,” said Schorr. “This renovation will be challenging because students will not have a physical space to go to.” 

Rachel Weinberg, a member at Hillel, expressed how this renovation will improve her experience at Hillel. 

“I am a proud Jew, and having a bigger space is amazing for us,” Weinberg said. “I always go to study and it gets crowded for us. Having extra space and different rooms for different things is important.” 

Juliana Simon is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]

View Story Comments
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Trevian Briskey, the current president of the FAU College Democrats, represented the organization at the "Owl Involved" event on Aug. 17, where all campus organizations were tabling.
College Democrats return to FAU after three years
Ellie Raab and Nick Coyte at the 9/11 memorial ceremony.
FAU students host ceremony to commemorate 9/11
Sherry Murphy speaking at the Faculty Senate on Sept. 9 about the FAU presidential search.
Faculty Senate members raise concerns about their rights to academic freedom
Anthropology graduate student Sydney Worrall talks to FAU Presidential Search Committee Chair Sherry Murphy during the final Boca Raton listening session on Sept. 9.
Political influence, graduate housing hot topics at final presidential search listening session
Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence, Room 107 during the Presidential Search listening sessions on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
FAU stakeholders continue to raise concerns during presidential listening session
FAU students continue to build bridges in Eswatini, Africa
FAU students continue to build bridges in Eswatini, Africa
More in Top Stories
FAU and FIU at the line of scrimmage during the 2024 Don Shula Bowl
Football: FAU wins the Shula Bowl 38-20 against long-time rival FIU
Owls forward Tre Carroll shooting a free throw in their home game against Tulsa Feb. 2, 2024.
Men’s Basketball: Overview of the 2024-25 non-conference schedule
A headshot of Nick Pecora in his USA Deaf National Hockey Team uniform.
Defying silence: Nick Pecora represents FAU on USA National Deaf Hockey Team
N'kosi Perry catching the snap for their next play against FIU on Nov. 12, 2022.
Staff Predictions: FAU to gain first season win in Shula Bowl
Guard Jada Moore in action against the University of North Texas.
Women’s Basketball: Rundown of the 2024-2025 non-conference schedule
FAU players posing around the 2022 Don Shula Bowl trophy after defeating FIU 52-7.
FAU vs. FIU: The battle of South Florida football
About the Contributor
Michael Cook
Michael Cook, News Editor
Michael is a junior multimedia journalism major with a minor in public relations. His journalism journey began in 2021 when he served as a writer for his high school yearbook and won "Journalist of the Year." He currently aspires to become a television news producer.