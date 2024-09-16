Florida Atlantic receives $2.6 million for Hillel expansion

Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach recently gifted Florida Atlantic University $2.6 million to expand and renovate its building on the Boca Raton campus.

Hillel, a resource for Jewish Student Life at FAU, opened the Levine Weinberger Center for Jewish Life on the Boca Raton campus in 2006. The Board of Trustees (BOT) approved to rename the space after Debbie Newman Bernstein, a lead donor to FAU Hillel, at their meeting on Aug. 13.

“I’ve worked with Hillel leadership for years, and this is extremely impactful for our campus, community and our students,” said Stacy Volnick, FAU’s interim president at the BOT meeting. “It’s not just the expansion of space. It’s our commitment to our Jewish students, as well as allowing Hillel to expand their reach.”

According to Lauren Oback, the assistant director of Hillel, the renovation will begin in early 2025 and is expected to finish by the start of the fall 2025 semester.

Oback explained that the renovation was a decision made to house their growing population as they outgrew their current space.

“Plans for the new space include a modernized area to study, learn, socialize [and] host events including large Shabbat dinners,” said Oback in an email to the University Press on Sept. 13.

She added that the renovation will include a secured main entrance and an outdoor covered seating area.

Hillel is located in Building LY-3A on the east side of the S.E. Wimberly Library, sharing the first floor with the all-night study. Oback has confirmed that the all-night study, which also occupies the second floor of the building, will not be relocated.

Hannah Schorr, who joined Hillel as a staff member in July, shared her thoughts on Hillel’s future upgrades.

“As a new member, I have seen students go to Hillel as a safe space,” said Schorr. “This renovation will be challenging because students will not have a physical space to go to.”

Rachel Weinberg, a member at Hillel, expressed how this renovation will improve her experience at Hillel.

“I am a proud Jew, and having a bigger space is amazing for us,” Weinberg said. “I always go to study and it gets crowded for us. Having extra space and different rooms for different things is important.”

