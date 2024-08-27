‘Wingin’ It’ with Paige Noble: How one intern transformed FAU’s Instagram

Paige Noble, a social media intern at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and communications junior, has quickly become a recognizable face for FAU’s Instagram page and a voice within the student community. She manages the university’s Instagram account and hosts its popular golf cart talk show, “Wingin’ It.”

Noble, originally from Cherry Hill, N.J., began her freshman year at FAU in 2022, initially studying marketing. That same year, Noble said her mom found an advertisement from FAU’s social media department seeking a social media intern. She directly applied for the position and was selected soon after.

“I was like you know what it can’t hurt so I interviewed with my now boss Kharisma and I got it,” said Noble.

Kharisma Grady, the current assistant director of social media at FAU’s Division of Public Affairs, said Noble was one of five candidates applying for the role.

“Out of the five people I met, she had the most personality,” said Grady. “She was really passionate about social media and she really wanted to make a difference.”

Noble said she began to understand the flow of working in the social media department when interviewing peers and developing new ideas during her sophomore year.

Noble said she has weekly meetings to document and plan for shooting videos on campus. She has to do social takeovers at events, create social media content, assist in directing media days and interview students for Q&As.

Ali Jo Barton is a multimedia journalism junior who also works for FAU’s social media team. Barton and Noble have worked together since their freshman year, coming up with new ideas and innovative ways to create student engagement.

According to Grady, Barton and Noble work together as “best friends.”

During their social media meeting, Barton and Noble watched a video of students from another university conducting interviews on campus. Inspired, they went to Starbucks to brainstorm how they could create something similar at FAU.

On her way to that meeting, Noble was stopped by a golf cart. This inconvenience sparked an idea for Noble.

“What if we were on a golf cart?” Noble suggested to Barton. “We could show off campus, we could get to know the students, and everything like that.”

Barton and Noble brought this idea to their marketing team in hopes of bringing it to life. The team requested a host for the show and Noble was more than happy to step up for the job.

“I found the idea fun and totally different than anything we’ve done before, so we brought the idea to the FAU marketing team,” said Barton. “After our proposal and discussion, we were approved.”

“Wingin’ It” was then born, which is a golf cart talk show consisting of Noble riding around campus on a golf cart, picking up random students to interview them for 20 minutes. She asks them questions and even plays games such as Karaoke.

Noble said these interviews typically last twenty minutes but are shortened to about two or three-minute videos for social media. While Noble interviews, Barton drives the cart around campus to highlight FAU students and the community.

As the show gained popularity, many began to request an interview feature. Noble said she didn’t know what to expect from every interview, from having an appearance from Irish dancers to even students giving her ice cream.

FAU International Business and French major Abbi Irwin is one of the many interviewed by Noble for “Wingin’ It.” She described how comfortable she felt with Noble’s interviewing approach.

“It didn’t feel like an interview per se,” Irwin said. “[it] just felt like we were getting to know one another better. She asked me good questions, and I asked her questions as well.”

When it comes to ideas for the show, Noble said her strategies and tactics come to her on a whim.

“I’m not a big planner. I’ve never been one to write things down. I kind of just go with the flow,” Noble said. “That’s just how my brain works.”

This position offers benefits and opportunities for professional growth, according to Noble.

“I get to go to media days, campaign shoots and see my face plastered around campus,” said Noble. “I’ve been reached out to for more opportunities to do social media for different companies. My classes I pick around my job. I feel like I am getting very valuable work experience from FAU and would rather prioritize being able to do more with that.”

Noble also runs the marketing and public relations for Owlthon, a nonprofit organization that raises money for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. She is responsible for posting on Instagram and Facebook. In addition, Noble runs the marketing for the sorority Phi Mu.

Noble’s favorite part about being a part of FAU’s social media team is seeing all the different parts of campus.

“I [even] saw the president’s office… I think it’s the coolest part just getting to know the campus in a different way,” Noble said.

Both Grady and Barton discussed how working with Noble has been a pleasure. Noble brings the “Gen Z energy” and the latest trends to the socials department. According to them, she contributes to FAU and connects well with the student body.

From the past three years, Noble has learned a valuable lesson: that jobs should be something people enjoy.

“I’ve had a lot of odd jobs in the past, and this was the first time where I don’t hate going to work,” said Noble. “I walk into the office and know I’m going to have fun. It’s the main thing for the future I am going to take with me that if I’m not enjoying or having fun with what I am doing, I shouldn’t be doing it.”

