FAU Program Board organizes ‘Rave at the Rec’ event

On Aug. 27 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the “Rave at the Rec” event turned Florida Atlantic University’s Recreation and Fitness Center into a dance party, enticing students to join in on an evening of roller-skating under neon lights.

With the help of Campus Recreation and Program Board staff, “Rave at the Rec” transformed the basketball courts into a lively roller rink complete with carnival games and a pool party.

According to Andrew Huff, the rec center’s program coordinator, 200 students attended the event, which was a rebranding of the former Roller Rave and Rec Arcade. Students could get into the event by showing their Owl Cards to the front desk.

Huff shared the event’s development, pointing out that it has expanded from a small gathering of 150 students attending the previous year to a broader experience comparable to the bigger Rec Fest held every spring.

“We wanted to create a space where students could step out of their comfort zones and find a sense of belonging,” Huff said. He explained that the event provided students with a unique opportunity to experience something new in a vibrant and encouraging setting by combining the Roller Rave with the Rec Arcade.

Students eagerly anticipated the event, including Lucikno Vivino, a resident advisor and sophomore studying computer science, who made attending the rave a priority.

“It’s been enjoyable thus far. I was unable to attend the party last year, so I had to go this year,” said Vivino.

Karla Zalamar, a freshman majoring in neuroscience, came with friends to the event as an opportunity to learn how to skate.

“Even though I didn’t know how to skate, I was excited to learn,” Zalamar said. I wanted to come out and see what this was all about with my friends.”

Some, like senior Cliff Carmichael, used the occasion as an opportunity to renew a passion.

“I try to skate as often as I can because I used to work as a rink guard at an ice rink. There, I discovered my passion for skating and I recall seeing an advertisement for this event, which made me dash to my car to get my skates,” said Carmichael. ”It’s what I was expecting. It’s quite enjoyable and the music and lighting are wonderful.”

Carmichael’s experience brought to light the mix of nostalgia and excitement that such gatherings can evoke.

“Time is fleeting for everybody, so why not try new things?” Huff said. The event turned out to be more than just a rave; it was a celebration of community and the excitement of venturing into the unknown as students danced, skated, and made connections with one another.

