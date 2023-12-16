Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Women’s Basketball: Owls lose to Howard at home 46-45

In their final game of their three-home game stretch, the Owls almost completed a 10-point comeback in the second half. Despite FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry’s 19-point game, Howard snaps their nine-game losing streak.
FAU Athletics
FAU sophomore guard Mya Perry in the corner against a Howard defender during the Owls’ 46-45 home loss on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
December 16, 2023

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s basketball team (4-5) lost to the Howard University Bison (2-10) 46-45.

With this, the Bison end a nine-game losing streak, while the Owls finish a three-straight home game stretch with a 1-2 record before returning on the road. 

“I think these experiences are good for us because when we get these opportunities again we’ll capitalize, but it doesn’t make the pain [the players] feel right now any better or worse,” stated FAU head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

FAU graduate guard Rose Caverly opened the game with two free throws before Howard got on the board. 

Caverly scored a three-point jumper to tie the game as the second quarter began.

The Owls had difficulty keeping the ball out of harm’s way, having turned it over nine times in the first half.

“I was proud of the fact that we addressed it and we stopped turning the ball over,” said Sullivan. “This is now back to back games where we had 15 or less turnovers which is pretty good for our team. You hate to have those early turnovers, but I don’t think it actually was [at] the cost of the game.”

Both teams exchanged shots, making the margin below four points throughout the second quarter. Sophomore guard Mya Perry executed a three pointer to shrink the Bison’s lead 22-20.

Off of a turnover by the Bison, Caverly made two free throws, with the Bison up 24-22 heading into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, the Bison got to an early 28-24 third quarter lead. Perry and Howard junior guard Nyla Cooper exchanged three-pointers with the Bison up 32-27.

FAU senior guard Jada Moore’s two free throws put Howard’s lead down to three, but seven straight unanswered points put the Bison up by 10 for the first time in the game.

Perry sank a floater to put the Bison’s lead back to two late in the fourth quarter, 45-43. Getting fouled, senior guard Devyn Scott completed two free throws to tie the game for the Owls.

After a foul by sophomore center Dyllan Hanna, Howard would split the free throws to take the final lead of the game. 

With less than 15 seconds remaining in the final quarter, the Owls had the ball and elected to wait till the last few seconds to take a shot. Moore missed a driving layup, and Hanna got the rebound to attempt the putback, but missed. Howard would hold on to cement their 46-45 victory.

The Owls will face the University of Central Florida Knights (8-0) on the road on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. on ESPN+. The Knights are undefeated at home with a record of 5-0.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories.

About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

