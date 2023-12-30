Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Basketball: FAU falls to UAB in first AAC game

Despite a ten-point run in the second half and two players setting records, FAU lost their first AAC game at home 65-53.
Megan Bruinsma, Staff Writer
December 30, 2023
FAU+senior+guard+Jada+Moore+in+the+post+going+for+a+layup+against+a+UAB+defender+during+the+Owls+65-53+home+loss+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+30%2C+2023.
Jaden Wiston
FAU senior guard Jada Moore in the post going for a layup against a UAB defender during the Owls’ 65-53 home loss on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls women’s basketball team (5-7, 0-1 AAC) lost to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers (10-3, 1-0 AAC) 65-53 in their first conference home game. 

This is the first AAC matchup between both teams since moving out of Conference USA. 

“Down the stretch we need to be able to finish plays at the rim and communicate on the defensive end. I was proud of their fight. I’m hopeful going into the next one when we are at full strength and we’ll continue to move forward and get better,” said FAU head coach Jennifer Sullivan.

Florida Atlantic’s two leading scorers, sophomore guards Mya Perry and Aniya Hubbard, were out for the game due to undisclosed injuries. 

Hubbard has been out since Nov. 25 and there has been no direct comment as to why.

UAB won the tipoff but missed the opening shot. FAU secured the rebound and quickly went down the court for the game’s first two points. 

The Owls struggled initially getting shots past the Blazers defense with back-to-back shots being blocked. However, graduate forward Janeta Rozentale was unphased and used her agility to drive into the paint for back-to-back baskets, giving FAU an 8-6 lead. 

A turnover by the Owls and two missed shots gave the Blazers a chance to extend their lead to six. UAB senior guard Maddie Walsh made a three-point buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter, adding on to their lead of 21-12. 

Walsh dominated beyond the arc by making four three-point shots in the first half. 

A spin-move by FAU senior guard Devyn Scott got her open for a layup, securing her first points of the game and bringing the Owls back within ten, 27-17. 

The Owls effectively passed the ball to open players by recognizing the holes in the defense, but the struggle was finishing under the basket. 

At the half UAB was leading 39-24, shooting 46.7% from the three-point line and 48.4% overall. FAU was shooting 25% from three’s and 37.9% overall. UAB led in rebounds by one, 19 to FAU’s 18. The Owls led in the paint with 18 points versus the Blazers’ 12. 

After halftime, the Owls came out strong by cutting the 15-point UAB lead down to seven after a 10-0 run led by sophomore center Dyllan Hanna and senior guard Jada Moore landing five layups, 34-41. 

Despite the game result, Hanna had a great game statistically , getting her first double-double of her career with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Jada Moore tied her career-high in points with 17. 

“Dyllan was awesome and so was Moore,” said Sullivan. “I think Jada has had a really solid season so far but I was really proud of Dyllan’s performance. I still think that’s just the tip of the iceberg with her, I think she’s a double-double kid.”

UAB slowly began to pull away and grow their lead back to double digits. Both teams could not get a large run, but the Blazers secured more shots. 

Blazers sophomore guard Denim DeShields made a spin around layup followed by split free throws, giving UAB a 14-point lead with 42 seconds remaining and securing the win. 

Both teams ended the game with 40 rebounds. FAU shot 37.3% FG and 20% three-pointers, with 13 total turnovers. UAB shot 40.6% FG and 30.8% three-pointers, ending with 10 turnovers. 

“We won the second half, which is encouraging, but we can’t give up three’s like that in the first half. That was the big point of emphasis in the second half, they had seven made three’s but in the second we only gave up one,” stated Sullivan.

FAU will go on the road to Southern Methodist University Mustangs (6-5) in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. on ESPN+.

Megan Bruinsma is a staff writer for the University Press. Email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma for more information regarding this or other stories.

