Women’s Basketball: Owls dominate Barry in exhibition game

Before kicking off the 2023 AAC season, the Owls defeated the Parrots 90-43 in a home exhibition game.
Gianna Alberti, Staff Writer
November 1, 2023
FAU+senior+Guard+Devyn+Scott+%28%231%29+signaling+a+play+during+the+Owls+90-43+win+against+Barry+University+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+1%2C+2023+at+Eleanor+R.+Baldwin+Arena.
Jaden Wiston
FAU senior Guard Devyn Scott (#1) signaling a play during the Owls’ 90-43 win against Barry University on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.

On Wednesday, the FAU’s women’s basketball looked promising in their 90-43 exhibition victory against Barry University. 

It was an early start for the Owls, as sophomore guard transfer from Ohio State University Mya Perry opened the game with a three-point shot from the corner. 

FAU’s high-intensity defense allowed sophomore guard Aniya Hubbard four easy points, one on a steal breakaway. 

Senior guard Devyn Scott’s three-pointer put the Owls up 16 with just three minutes left of the first quarter. The Owls were aggressive on offense, extending their lead to 25 just before the first quarter ended, leading 32-7.

FAU continued to apply pressure on defense, as the Parrots scored in the second quarter when there was just 4:35 left before halftime.

Perry hit her third three-pointer of the night, putting a damper on Barry’s six-point scoring run.

The Owls went into halftime up 46-18. 

At halftime, FAU was shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc compared to Barry’s 9.7% and 17.6%. Perry led the team with 13 points, two rebounds, and one assist.

FAU maintained the same intensity from the first half into the third quarter. Scott then went on a scoring run, making three consecutive buckets.  

FAU freshman center Evie Van Der Woude opened the fourth quarter with an easy layup. 

Perry’s 16 points, 12 of which were three-pointers, led the Owls to victory. Scott contributed 13 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Despite Barry’s attempts to chip away at their deficit, the Owls continued their success on offense tonight. The Owls shared the ball, and the whole team contributed to scoring.

Florida Atlantic will face Mercer University on the road to begin the season on Thursday, Nov. 9. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Gianna Alberti is a staff writer at the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @giannaalbertii on Instagram.

