Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4086 Views

2
Stall doors of a men’s bathroom in General Classrooms South that display homophobic and transphobic slurs.

FAU transgender student feels unsafe, accelerates graduation date to flee state • 2438 Views

3
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.

Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2253 Views

4
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 511 Views

5
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 424 Views

Owls Care introduces health resource program through MyFAU app

The Owls Breathe Program allows students to access healthcare resources at the tap of a button.
A+student+accessing+the+Health+and+Wellness+tab+through+the+MyFAU+app
Gabriela Quintero
A student accessing the Health and Wellness tab through the MyFAU app
Gabriela Quintero, Contributing Writer
November 21, 2023

With the recent launch of the Owls Breathe program, FAU faculty and students alike are given access to making doctor appointments, tips on how to better educate themselves regarding their well-being, and the ability to schedule free therapy appointments at Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) through the MyFAU app. 

Launched as a part of Owls Care Health Promotion (OCHP), the program allows students to book doctor appointments with Student Health Services (SHS) and access the CAPS webpage directly from the MyFAU app. The program follows a four “level” approach, with each level adapting to what the last could not accomplish, according to Karen Murray, director of OCHP and facilitator of the Owls Breathe program.

Level one of this program seeks to educate students by providing students access to different informative sites to inform themselves about whatever they might need. Level two seeks to provide non-clinical tips on how students can manage their health, such as providing coping mechanisms, and access to free workshops and yoga classes around campus. Levels three and four seek to provide short-term and long-term clinical services to students such as SHS and CAPS.

Murray says 52.8% of students have viewed the Owls Breathe webpage through MyFAU since its launch in September. 

The lack of access to health care has caused 32% of college students around the country to feel overwhelmed by finding help, according to a BestColleges article. Health is often deemed as students’ second priority, however, access to health resources at universities everywhere is a matter of importance as it allows students to not only thrive professionally but also candidly.

For Nimisha Rajendran, president of FAU’s American Medical Women’s Association chapter, a healthy campus is defined by a school’s ability to provide “ample amounts of support and giving them the best resources so students can be the best students they can be.”

Furthermore, only 21% of students throughout American universities were completely sure of where to find access to mental health resources, revealing the need for student health promotion throughout universities. 

FAU’s Division of Student Affairs is one of 63 universities across the U.S. to launch student health initiatives on behalf of the Healthy Campus 2030 initiative, created to provide colleges around the United States with doctor appointments, tips on how to better educate themselves regarding their well-being, and access to free therapy and other mental health resources. 

According to Murray, this program seeks to become the “cornerstone to eliminate health disparities and achieve health equity and to serve a community that supports each other academically and personally.” 

Students at universities throughout the United States also suffer from food insecurity, which paves the way for malnutrition and other health issues, ultimately impacting students’ overall mental health. As explained by Murray, this program does not only offer resources for mental health, but it also provides students access to a variety of health professionals around all of FAU’s campuses.

By allowing students to seek resources for their well-being in their own time, students are allowed to learn more about the different ways in which they can care for themselves, such as through tips given on the site for topics spanning from sexual health to maintaining a well-balanced diet, all of which can be accessed through the MyFAU app.

This allows students to find help directly from those who can address their needs and reap the benefits of finding assistance adapted to each of their unique circumstances.

Unlike other health programs FAU provides, such as the FAU Thrive initiative, the Owls Breathe Program aims to be fully adaptive to student’s individual needs while also providing students with on and off-campus resources for both their physical and mental well-being.

Gabriela Quintero is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this story or others, contact her at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
University Police station with a police car parked out front.
Despite national trends of a shortage of police recruits, FAUPD is experiencing a different situation
Stacy Volnick, FAUs interim president.
FAU Board of Trustees extends Interim President Stacy Volnick’s contract
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.
Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.
Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall
The new Jewish Studies building will be built across from Parking Garage 2 and next to the College of Arts and Letters building.
FAU to begin construction on Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law
More in Top Stories
FAU senior guard Jada Moore (#23) shooting over a Stetson defender during FAUs 50-39 win on Monday, Nov. 21, 2023. Moores 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists aided the Owls during their 19-point comeback over the Hatters.
Women’s Basketball: 19-pt comeback seals Owls’ third win of the season
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
FAU junior guard Johnell Davis (#1) goes for a lay-up during the Owls 61-52 home loss to the Bryant University Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU’s home game winning streak snapped by Bryant 61-52
FAU forward Caleb Owens (#8) looking for a teammate to pass the puck to during the Owls 5-4 victory on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Florida Panthers Ice Den against the UCF Knights. The Owls swept the Knights in a two-game series after defeating them in the Battle of the Beach Championship two weeks prior.
Hockey: Owls remain victorious, sweeping Knights after Battle of the Beach
FAU freshman tight end Zeke Moore (#48) and another player celebrating with junior wide receiver Devin Price (#7) after Price caught a pass by junior quarterback Daniel Richardson for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. FAU lost their final home game of the season to No. 17 Tulane, 24-8, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls eliminated from bowl contention with 24-8 loss to Tulane
FAU senior running back Larry McCammon III (#3) stiff-arming a defender to get the first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to East Carolina at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Green Wave floods Boca

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *