Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Headshot of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Attorney General: Presidential Search Committee violated Florida law • 4095 Views

2
Official State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors logo.

Board of Governors passes anti-DEI regulations against community wishes • 2269 Views

3
Friends enjoying lunch in Atlantic Dining Hall.

Students and parents have mixed feelings about Atlantic Dining Hall • 431 Views

4
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 393 Views

5
The new Jewish Studies building will be built across from Parking Garage 2 and next to the College of Arts and Letters building.

FAU to begin construction on Holocaust and Jewish Studies Building • 288 Views

FAU Football: FAU falls to Rice in season finale 24-21

FAU’s 24-21 loss sends Rice to bowl eligibility.
FAU+junior+defensive+back+Daedae+Hill+%28%236%29+squaring+up+against+Rice+redshirt+junior+wide+receiver+Luke+McCaffrey+%28%2310%29+during+FAUs+24-21+loss+in+their+season+finale+in+Houston%2C+Texas+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2023.
FAU Athletics
FAU junior defensive back Daedae Hill (#6) squaring up against Rice redshirt junior wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (#10) during FAU’s 24-21 loss in their season finale in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
November 25, 2023

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-8, 3-5 AAC) lost 24-21 to the Rice University Owls (6-6, 4-4 AAC) in their season finale at Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas. Rice clinched bowl eligibility for the second consecutive season, while the loss secured FAU’s worst record in three seasons.

“What I told the team after the game was, ‘Don’t ever get used to this feeling,’” head coach Tom Herman said. “That’s something I’m worried about when you lose four straight to end the season, and that’s a feeling that can sink in.”

FAU opened the first quarter with a 75-yard rushing touchdown by graduate running back Kobe Lewis to put the Owls up 7-0 early.

Rice’s offense went on the field for about a 6 minute drive. 

Following a three-and-out for FAU, Rice freshman quarterback AJ Padgett, who was making his third start of the season, discovered a wide-open junior tight end, Boden Groen, for Rice to tie the game 7-7 with a little over three minutes left in the first quarter.

Padgett found redshirt junior wide receiver Luke McCaffrey for a 30-yard pass down the middle for a first down in Rice’s first drive of the second quarter.

At FAU’s 15-yard line, Padgett threw to the end zone to graduate tight end Elijah Mojarro, but junior defensive back Daedae Hill intercepted the pass at FAU’s 1-yard line. Hill’s interception  ended Rice’s six minute drive at the start of the second quarter. 

FAU’s red zone defense once again stopped Rice from converting on third and one at FAU’s three-yard line. After forcing Padgett to throw out of bounds on a scramble, redshirt junior kicker Tim Horn kicked a field goal to put Rice up 10-7 before halftime.

FAU junior quarterback Daniel Richardson connected to junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester for a 15-yard pass, getting the Owls inside Rice’s territory for the first time. Following that, Richardson connected to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Tony Johnson in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown pass for Johnson’s fourth touchdown pass this season, pushing FAU up 14-10 early in the third quarter.

Padgett and Rice answered with a seven-yard touchdown pass to McCaffrey to put Rice back in the lead, 17-14. 

Following FAU junior defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne sacking Padgett on a second down, Padgett found McCaffrey again for a 20-yard gain. On the next play, Padgett found Groen again at the left corner of the end zone for his second touchdown. Rice ended the third quarter leading 24-14.

Freshman running back Xavier Terrell’s 35-yard gain and redshirt senior wide receiver BJ Alexander’s 13-yard reception opened FAU’s first drive in the fourth quarter. Redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. ran into the end zone, bringing the score to 24-21 with Rice leading.

On a trick play on fourth-and-three at FAU’s 20-yard line, FAU stopped McCaffrey with no timeouts remaining to turn the ball over. FAU couldn’t get a first down with four straight incompletions by Wester, turning the ball over to Rice. Rice won 24-21.

“We let them down,” said Herman. “I also told them that this is a different team–I know you look at the standings–I say turn on the film. We’re fighting, we’re scratching, we’re clawing. We just got to do it better with more depth. I told the seniors, ‘When we win a conference championship around here, they’re going to get a ring because of the hard work and dedication to a new staff coming in and, obviously, a lot of things changed for the better.’”

FAU finished the season on a four-game losing streak.

Maddox Greenberg is the Sports Editor for the University Press. Email [email protected] or DM via Twitter @MaddoxGreenberg and Instagram @maddoxblade04 for information regarding this or other stories

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
The FAU defense getting set for a third down against the Tulane offense during the Owls 24-8 loss in their home finale on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Staff Predictions: FAU predicted to lose season finale against Rice on the road
FAU students in attendance during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
FAU Football: Stadium saw slight drop in student attendance this season compared to others
FAU freshman tight end Zeke Moore (#48) and another player celebrating with junior wide receiver Devin Price (#7) after Price caught a pass by junior quarterback Daniel Richardson for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. FAU lost their final home game of the season to No. 17 Tulane, 24-8, on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls eliminated from bowl contention with 24-8 loss to Tulane
FAU senior running back Larry McCammon III (#3) stiff-arming a defender to get the first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to East Carolina at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Green Wave floods Boca
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester celebrating catching a pass for a first down during the Owls 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates at Howard Schnellenberger Field on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: Tulane comes to Boca to face FAU
FAU redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. (#6) breaks the plain to score the Owls only touchdown of the game in the second quarter during their 22-7 loss to the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls crumble to Pirates, 22-7
More in Sports
FAU junior guard Johnell Davis going against a Texas A&M defender during the Owls 96-89 victory over the Aggies on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Davis led the team with 26 points.
Men’s Basketball: Owls advance to ESPN Events Invitational Championship
The FAU mens basketball team in huddle prior to their 100-57 home opener victory over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Men's Basketball: Owls defeat Butler 91-86 on Thanksgiving
FAU senior guard Jada Moore (#23) shooting over a Stetson defender during FAUs 50-39 win on Monday, Nov. 21, 2023. Moores 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists aided the Owls during their 19-point comeback over the Hatters.
Women’s Basketball: 19-pt comeback seals Owls’ third win of the season
FAU junior guard Johnell Davis (#1) goes for a lay-up during the Owls 61-52 home loss to the Bryant University Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
Men’s Basketball: FAU’s home game winning streak snapped by Bryant 61-52
FAU forward Caleb Owens (#8) looking for a teammate to pass the puck to during the Owls 5-4 victory on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at the Florida Panthers Ice Den against the UCF Knights. The Owls swept the Knights in a two-game series after defeating them in the Battle of the Beach Championship two weeks prior.
Hockey: Owls remain victorious, sweeping Knights after Battle of the Beach
FAU junior center Vlad Goldin (#50) dunks the basketball in the opening seconds of the Owls 100-57 win against Eastern Michigan during the Owls first home game in over 250 days on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Men’s Basketball: Owls obliterate Eastern Michigan 100-57 in opening home game
More in Top Stories
A.D. Henderson University School FAU High School
‘Pressures to continue’: FAU High holds 5-year 100% graduation rate
FAU Center for Global Engagement
Home away from home: international students spend Thanksgiving with friends
A student accessing the Health and Wellness tab through the MyFAU app
Owls Care introduces health resource program through MyFAU app
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
Letter from the Editor: An apology to our readers
Veterans displayed their pitches at the summit together after the event, and the winner, Donald Lockwood was announced.
Empowering veterans in business: FAU's VFEP nurtures entrepreneurial spirit in veterans
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: Former UP editor accuses UP of bias, unethical coverage
About the Contributor
Maddox Greenberg, Sports Editor
Maddox started writing sports for the UP in Summer 2022 with the intention of improving his journalistic writing. He is a sophomore majoring in multimedia journalism and plans on becoming a sports broadcaster. He is a broadcaster for FAU Owl Radio.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *