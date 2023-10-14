Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.

Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday • 2325 Views

2
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 839 Views

3
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 469 Views

4
A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law

A polarizing debate: Florida’s controversial permitless carry law • 420 Views

5
FAU Boca Raton campus Hillel.

‘Stress, sadness and constant worry’: FAU’s Jewish community reacts to attacks on Israel • 321 Views

Women’s Volleyball: FAU comes back, hands Rice their first conference loss

FAU hands Rice University their first loss in conference play.
FAU+sophomore+middle+blocker+Madison+Dyer+%28%2314%29+setting+up+the+kill+against+SMU+during+the+Owls+3-1+set+loss+on+October+8%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
FAU sophomore middle blocker Madison Dyer (#14) setting up the kill against SMU during the Owls’ 3-1 set loss on October 8, 2023.
Courtney Kemper, Contributing Writer
October 14, 2023

Florida Atlantic University’s women’s volleyball team (12-9, 4-4 AAC) took the trip to Houston, Texas to face the Rice University Owls (13-5, 7-1 AAC), defeating Rice in five sets. This was Rice’s first loss in conference play this season.

In the first set, both teams were able to keep the score even, but it was Rice that would come away with the set with a score of 25-19. FAU junior outside hitter Valeria Rosado led FAU with four kills, while Rice’s senior outside hitter Danyle Courtley led Rice with five kills.

FAU was able to hold the lead for the first half of the second set, but Rice ended up taking home the second set with a score of 25-16. FAU sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham led the Owls with three kills. Rice graduate right side Emilia Weske led Rice with eight kills in the second set.

FAU was able to bounce back and avoid the sweep in the third set with a score of 25-18. FAU junior middle blocker Kaila Ru led FAU with four kills. Weske led with three kills for Rice. 

The fourth set was back and forth until the end, with FAU taking the set, evening the field with a score of 25-23. Beckham led FAU with four kills, and Weske had her best set of the night with nine kills.  

In the fifth and final set, FAU completed the reverse sweep and handed Rice their first loss in conference play with a score of 15-12. FAU junior outside hitter Romina Cornelio had the game-winning kill. Beckham and Rosado each had double-digit kills for the Owls, while Weske led both teams with a total of 27 kills.

FAU will travel to Birmingham, Ala. on Friday, Oct. 20 to take on the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (2-18, 0-8 AAC) in a two-game AAC matchup.  

Courtney Kemper is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or @courtneykemperr on Instagram.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU junior quarterback Daniel Richardson (#10) scrambles for a first down during the Owls 20-17 conference win against Tulsa at Howard Schnellenberger Field. October 7, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls look to pick up second straight win against USF Bulls
Graduate running back Kobe Lewis (#5) breaks through Tulsas defense for an FAU first down at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton, Fla, on Oct. 7, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls take down Tulsa in AAC debut
Graduate defensive back Jarron Morris playing against the University of Illinois during the Owls 23-17 loss on Sept. 23, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls host the Golden Hurricane in first conference game
TUs Redshirt Senior, Anthony Watkins (#23), rushing a 9-yard gain against Temple for first-down during the Golden Hurricanes 48-26 win against Temple University on Sept. 28, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: The Golden Hurricane swarms into Boca
The FAU defense lining up against the Illinois offense. September 23, 2023.
FAU Football: Owls fall to the Fighting Illini, extend losing streak to three
FAU graduate transfer running back Kobe Lewis (#5) advancing down the field during the Owls 48-14 loss to the Clemson University Tigers. September 16, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls eye first road win against Fighting Illini
More in Sports
SMU (blue) and FAU (white) womens soccer teams standing for the national anthem before FAUs 2-0 loss to SMU. October 12, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to SMU 2-0
The FAU student section getting hyped up during a basketball game last season.
Takeaways from the AAC Basketball Media Day
FAU sophomore outside hitter Arianna Beckham (#11) goes for a kill against SMU at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena on Oct. 8, 2023.
Women’s Volleyball: SMU defeats FAU in an intense game
FAU Coach Dusty May catching up with Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra after practice in Baldwin Arena in Boca Raton, Fla on Oct 3rd 2023.
Gallery: Miami Heat kicks off training camp at Florida Atlantic
An FAU player progressing the ball against two defenders during FAUs 1-1 tie against the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: Owls best 49ers 1-0 on the road
Florida Atlantic mens basketball team waiting for rebound at practice in Baldwin Arena on Oct. 3rd 2023.
Gallery: FAU Owls hold their first basketball practice of the year
More in Top Stories
Volunteers handing out merchandise such as pride fans and glow sticks for drag show.
Pride culture proudly expressed at FAU’s annual drag show
Alejandro Sanchez-Samper and Matt Baltrucki
Inspiration and Achievement: FAU professors up for Latin Grammy Award
The performers came back on stage for an encore at the end of the 2016 show. Photo courtesy of Mohammed F. Emran
Annual drag show not open to public amid political threats
Students walk down Diversity Way during the protest.
Students, faculty detail tensions at pro-Palestine protest Wednesday
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Why leaders should be a part of FAU’s legislative internship program
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
Riding the Wave into Homecoming Week 2023
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *