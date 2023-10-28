Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search

FAU Football: Owls beat Charlotte 38-16 on the road

Junior quarterback Daniel Richardson’s three TDs in the first half help lead the Owls to victory.
FAU+junior+wide+receiver+LaJohntay+Wester+%28%231%29+pointing+to+family+in+the+crowd+after+scoring+his+first+touchdown+of+two+on+a+career-high+149-receiving+yard+night+against+the+Charlotte+49ers.+The+Owls+won+38-16+on+the+road+against+the+49ers+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+27%2C+2023.
FAU Athletics
FAU junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (#1) pointing to family in the crowd after scoring his first touchdown of two on a career-high 149-receiving yard night against the Charlotte 49ers. The Owls won 38-16 on the road against the 49ers on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Chris Smith, Staff Writer
October 28, 2023

The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4, 3-1 AAC) defeated the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (2-6, 1-3 AAC) 38-16 on the road Friday night.

“It feels really good. We had a really bad taste in our mouth for six days, really bad, and we should’ve,” stated head coach Tom Herman. “We were embarrassed. I was embarrassed, as a head coach. I could count on one hand how many times I’ve felt the way I’ve felt coming off that field against UTSA.” 

Just a week before, the Owls were trounced 36-10 and held to no touchdowns on offense hosting the University of Texas at San Antonio. On Saturday, their offense came alive with 349 total yards and five touchdowns for their third victory in conference play.

“It was nice to exorcise some demons, especially doing it on the road,” said Herman. “We hadn’t won a road game outside the state of Florida here in two years, and to do it on a short week against a team coming off a big win of their own and to be such shorthanded defensively, just really proud of the way our guys responded.”

The Owls’ defense was off to a slow start, allowing the 49ers to run seven minutes off the clock on the first drive, resulting in a field goal. The Owls defense made a stand to stop Charlotte. 

FAU’s offense came out hot: five plays for 75 yards, ending the first drive with a touchdown thrown by junior quarterback Daniel Richardson to freshman tight end Zeke Moore to lead the game 7-3.

Following another stop by the Owls’ defense, the offense drove down the field, ending with a  21-yard touchdown pass from Richardson to junior wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.

Wester ended the game with a career-night 149 receiving yards for two touchdowns.

“I think we got one of the best receivers in the country, if not the best,” Herman said when praising Wester. “I’ll die on that hill, proclaiming our enjoyment–and we lean on that guy quite a bit–so enjoyment of coaching him and just to be around him, the impact that he has on every single football game has been fun to be a part of.”

Charlotte was held to just two field goals in the first half, following another touchdown pass from Richardson to Wester for 26 yards. 

Coming out of halftime up 21-6, the Owls continued to fire on all cylinders. The offense had three plays for 57 yards that ended with a 19-yard touchdown run by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. The Owls extended their lead to 28-6.

On the 49ers’ first drive of the second half, the 49ers scored their first touchdown of the game with a 10-yard pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Trexler Ivey to junior tight end Jake Clemons, shrinking the Owls’ lead to 28-13. 

The 49ers’ offense failed to capitalize after Richardson’s interception, which resulted in another Owls touchdown by senior running back Larry McCammon. FAU ended the game, winning 38-16.

“These guys never cease to amaze me the way that they respond to adversity and really do embrace being the next man up and preparing–if I’m a backup, preparing as if I am a starter,” said Herman. “Although it didn’t look pretty at times, my hats off to the defense. We gave them two short fields by the special teams in the second half. Other than that, we got to get off the field.”

The Owls will face the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers (2-6, 0-4 AAC) on Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.

Chris Smith is a Staff Writer for the University Press. Email [email protected], DM via Twitter @chris_smith_35 or Instagram @Chris_smith_4 for information regarding this story or others.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Football
FAU quarterback Daniel Richardson (#10) stepping back to pass against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (orange) during the Owls 36-10 homecoming loss on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls should get fourth win this season
Charlotte defensive end Stone Handy sacking Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson in the 49ers 14-0 homecoming loss to Navy on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Editor-to-Editor: Owls migrate to face Niners
While tennis has been in his lineage, freshman punter Nick Salmon also played Australian Rules Football at 12-years-old and again at 15, winning national titles both times. In this photo, Salmon is pictured holding a tennis racket and the Australian Football League (AFL) football.
From tennis to football: Nick Salmon’s journey as an Australian athlete
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) tackling a UTSA receiver during the Owls 36-10 loss to the Roadrunners during the Owls Homecoming game on Oct. 21, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU dismantled by UTSA 36-10 during Homecoming Game
FAU redshirt senior Marlon Bradley (#95) getting ready to rush the passer during the Owls 56-14 win over the University of South Florida Bulls. Oct. 14, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls projected as third straight conference winner over UTSA
FAU graduate running back Kobe Lewis practicing his footwork and ball security during practice on Tuesday, Oct.17, 2023 at FAU’s practice facility
Gallery: Owls Prepare for first homecoming in AAC
More in Sports
FAU freshman forward Olivia Bori (#14) playing against the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the Owls 1-1 tie on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU loses on the road in season finale
The mens basketball team posing for the fans during paradise madness at Eleanor Baldwin Arena on October 25th, 2023.
Gallery: Paradise Madness
The Hagerty Family Track and Field Complex will be getting full resurfacing from the familys donation.
FAU Athletic centers undergoing renovations
FAU junior midfielder Sofia Voldby (#18) advancing the ball against the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers during the Owls 1-1 tied game against the Blazers on Sept. 28, 2023.
Women's Soccer: FAU wins away game against Rice
FAU junior defender Chadi Mayati (left) and junior midfielder Leo Keller (right) celebrating graduate forward Victor Claudel (middle) after Claudels goal early in the first half of the Owls 2-1 victory over the Florida International University Panthers on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU defeats FIU at home
(From left to right) LaJohntay, John and Jaylen in their childhood home in 2007.
FAU Football: Three Wester brothers, one team
More in Top Stories
PEP Talk handing out supplies for mental health awareness. Courtesy of PEP Talks Instagram.
PEP Talk finds new director, strives for mental health awareness
CHAARG members at the end of the class
New CHAARG group prioritizes gym-focused women
University Village Apartments (UVA) central block and parking.
UVA water shutdowns: Angry residents petition FAU Housing for compensation
Current students for the fall 2023 PELS program.
Professional English Language Support Program: A resource for multilingual graduate students
Parking Garage 2.
Staff extend Parking Garage 2 construction timeline to January
Student Anne Cathrine in the General Assembly
FAU’s Diplomacy Program funded by donors, but students still might have to pay

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *