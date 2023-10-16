FAU Football: Herman talks upcoming UTSA game, USF win

On Monday afternoon, FAU head football coach Tom Herman spoke to the media during his weekly Zoom meeting about the Owls’ upcoming homecoming game against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) Roadrunners (3-3, 2-0 AAC).

The Owls (3-3, 2-0 AAC) are coming off a 56-14 road victory over the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls (3-4, 2-2 AAC). Junior quarterback Daniel Richardson went 31 for 38 for 382 passing yards and three touchdowns. Backup quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. ran for two touchdowns of his own.

Herman noted what stood out to him about UTSA and their coaching style.

“The thing that stands out is, for us as coaches, me as a head coach, is how well-coached they are. [UTSA] Coach [Jeff] Traylor is a phenomenal human being, but a really damn good football coach. That team is trained well, they play well, they execute well, and we will certainly have our hands full,” said Herman.

Improvements from the last game

Herman discussed how the offense had some “lulls” when it came to being third-and-out multiple times earlier in the game. Herman reiterated to his offense that it is “okay to punt,” giving credit to redshirt junior Logan Lupo, a transfer from the University of Louisville, who he says is part of one of the best punting units in college football.

“We always tell the offense, ‘Your job is to go make two first downs every drive, and everything beyond that is gravy,’” Herman said. “If we don’t make it a third or we don’t get in field goal range at that point, then we’ll jog onto the field one of the best punt teams in America [… and] make [the opposing team] drive the length of the field.”

Objectives to look for when playing UTSA

“I think we got to match or exceed their level of attention to detail,” Herman said.

Herman stated how UTSA’s defense is always in the right place at the right time. Herman wants the defense to affect redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris, which Herman stated that not that many teams can say that they have. The Owls’ defense must contain Harris in the run game and not so much in the passing game.

“He’s the gas that makes that engine go. This is a team that is 3-3, but two of those losses were without him in the lineup, too. He’s that good,” Herman said regarding Harris.

Expectations of the fans

Herman stated that the fans’ have been terrific and that they have been effective for the team. Facing a team that is back-to-back conference champions, a team that was nationally ranked last year, Herman wants students and fans to know that he and the team appreciate the unwavering support.

Impressive players from the last game

Two players stood out to Herman: junior wide receiver Devin Price and junior defensive end Decarius Hawthorne.

Price has gone through some personal dilemmas but has shown to be that kind of player Herman and his staff have been looking for. Hawthorne has been moved to defensive end and still needs to grow in that role.

Fans will see more of the package between Richardson and Johnson Jr. both having playing time.

“I think you’ll probably see some version of that package every week. In when and how it’s deployed, it’ll probably look different each week, too. [Johnson is] a really good player,” Herman said.

He credited Johnson’s running style, as well as how good of a quarterback he is.

The Owls will be playing UTSA this Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

