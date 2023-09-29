Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

Women’s Soccer: FAU ties UAB at home in record-breaking game

The Owls tied the Blazers 1-1, even with Simonardottir’s record-breaking 16-second goal
Megan Bruinsma, Contributing Writer
September 29, 2023
Sophomore+forward+Elin+Simonardottir+playing+against+UAB.+September+28%2C+2023.
Erika Fletcher
Sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir playing against UAB. September 28, 2023.

On Thursday night, the Florida Atlantic University (5-4-3) women’s soccer team tied with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers (4-3-4) 1-1. 

This game was the first the two teams played against each other since their ascents from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference. 

In the first 16 seconds of the game, Icelandic sophomore forward Elin Simonardottir started out aggressive, scoring for the Owls at record-breaking speed. 

“I thought we jumped off to an early lead. That was probably one of the fastest goals in our program’s history to score 16 seconds in,” said head coach Patrick Baker. 

Both teams had high intensity throughout the entirety of the game. Tensions were high as UAB had two yellow cards given to them: one in the first half and one in the second. 

With a few shots on goal, UAB maintained most of the possession in the first half of the game. FAU’s senior goalkeeper, Blythe Braun, was able to save the ball and keep UAB scoreless in the first 45 minutes. 

At the 55-minute mark, UAB scored their first goal of the game. Sophomore defender Abbey Burns set herself up for a one-on-one with Braun by quickly getting out ahead of the other players. 

In a last minute attempt for a score, the Owls had a corner kick during the last minute of the game. It was headed by UAB. 

Coach Baker said he wants the team to care for the ball better. He said they need to be better in their possession but highlighted the goalies’ great saves. 

FAU will prepare to play at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers (5-3-4) on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Megan Bruinsma is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email her at [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @megan_bruinsma. 

Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

