Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2179 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1231 Views

3
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis

Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis • 694 Views

4
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 649 Views

5
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 621 Views

How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty

Award winning housing economist Ken Johnson and Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss address surging housing costs.
How+South+Florida%E2%80%99s+surging+housing+costs+are+affecting+students%2C+faculty
Kirk Orr, Contributing Writer
September 18, 2023

Many students and faculty are feeling the pressures of South Florida’s extremely high costs of living. The Miami Metro area ranks number nine in the nation in terms of rent with the average cost of rent being $2,800, $1,000 higher than the national average.

Industry experts, local leaders, and students have varying viewpoints on how the rising cost of living is impacting faculty and students. 

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss discusses his plans to solve the recent surge in costs. The county already has some affordable housing from new development, he said.

County residents aren’t always open to more housing in the community, the mayor says, which complicates the issue.

There’s a lot of pushback when it comes to building more housing, sometimes a community doesn’t want a bigger, taller building next to theirs. We are encouraging cities to build taller, denser buildings like you see in downtown to increase density. I also want to see more mixed-use projects. If you go to other countries, you’ll see homes on top of shopping centers and stores,” Weiss said.

Mayor Weiss also cites that the high cost of borrowing complicates the development of new projects.

“We also have interest rates at record highs, financing and building new projects is very difficult. The county is also trying to improve the wages of our constituents with various county programs.”

Ken Johnson, associate dean of graduate programs in the university’s College of Business, isn’t worried about high costs — to him, it’s a natural part of the business cycle.

“The housing market moves in a cycle; this has happened before [but] the rise in income will outpace the rise in rent and balance [each other] out,” Johnson said. “Historically, the way we solve high costs is by increasing wages, that’s how you catch up.”

Johnson suggests having more roommates or a second job historically is a temporary solution to high costs of living.

In the long run, I am not worried about things. I have seen these cycles before and I know prices will stabilize and I know wages will catch up…,” he said.

Johnson also credits a rapid increase in demand of people moving to South Florida after the pandemic for the high cost of living. 

“People aren’t moving to Florida to retire, a lot of people are moving here and bringing their income with them,” he said.  “…I think Florida was just caught off guard by the huge number of people who want to move to Florida, largely due to Covid.”

Victoria Jean-Julien, graduate student and director of the Graduate and Professional Student Association, shares her struggles with high costs of living.

A grad student who lives on campus versus one who lives off campus has a huge advantage. My first semester when I lived on campus, I had more time to study and could focus solely on school as I didn’t have to work two jobs,” Jean-Julien said.

She also shares the pressures of balancing a grad school workload and working two jobs.

“It has been a little bit of a struggle; the workload is double in grad school so having to work two jobs while trying to pursue school makes everything significantly harder.”

Professor of finance Anna Pomeranets wrote an email statement concerning the issue.

“In addition, the pressure of meeting financial obligations may force students to take out additional loan debt to cover their expenses and push students into the workforce quicker,” she wrote. “PhD students may pass up postdoctoral research opportunities or other academic positions that would otherwise enhance their academic credentials in the long-term because of the increased cost of living.”

Kirk Orr is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information on this article or others, you can reach him at [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Housing Issues
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
Students express continued concern over FAU housing crisis
FAU Research Park sign. Photo courtesy of Alex Dolce.
Doctorate students face housing and food insecurity
Stock photo of Innovation Village Apartments (IVA) South Tower.
FAU students infuriated with housing assignments
Mold in Benjamin Maggios bathroom
‘Housing quite literally takes mold as a joke’: Ongoing lawsuit echoes student experiences
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Boca Raton rental market poses problem for FAU students looking for off-campus housing
Boca Raton rental market poses problem for FAU students looking for off-campus housing
More in News
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Photo of students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU welcomes one of largest freshman classes in history amid housing shortage
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.
College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Ron DeSantis at the signing of bill HB 543 on April 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of DeSantis press office.
Firearm open carry remains illegal on campus despite July 1 permitless law
Engineering East
Q&A: Students, faculty on the impact of AI
More in Top Stories
FAU mens soccer team getting a pep talk from head coach Joey Worthen before playing against Tulsa on Saturday night. September 16, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU loses to Tulsa at home
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) commanding the Owls defense in their loss to Clemson. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU students travel far and wide to Clemson’s Death Valley
FAU junior outside linebacker Courtney McBride (#51) lines up before the Clemson Tigers offense snaps the ball. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU declawed by Clemson on the road
The Owls forward Matias Weir (#28) staring down the Bulls during the pre-game national anthem. September 15, 2023.
Hockey: FAU sweeps USF in home opener
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) returning an interception for a touchdown during the Owls 17-10 loss to the Ohio University Bobcats. September 9, 2023.
Staff Predictions: Owls travel to Death Valley to face the Tigers
FAU junior forward Drew Dempsey (#8) in the Owls win against FGCU on Sept. 7, 2023.
Women’s Soccer: FAU falls to ECU on the road 1-0

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *