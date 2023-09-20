Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Top Stories
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
Follow the FAU Presidential Search
1
Exterior of FAU Stiles-Nicholson Brain Institute on FAUs Jupiter campus.

‘Building pressurization is unstable’: FAU evacuates $35 million Jupiter building • 2184 Views

2
Carlos Alberto Montero.

FAUPD sends campus-wide email about person of interest • 1236 Views

3
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.

‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search • 715 Views

4
The FAU Owls lining up against the Monmouth Hawks early in the Owls Week 1 game. The Owls won the game 42-20.

FAU Football: Owls dominate in season-opener, beat Monmouth 42-20 • 622 Views

5
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage • 558 Views

FAU’s rise to nationwide recognition

Florida Atlantic ranks highly on the Washington Monthly’s 2023 College Guide list among the top 50 universities in the nation.
FAU%E2%80%99s+rise+to+nationwide+recognition
Erika Fletcher
Michael Cook and Romina Franzese
September 20, 2023

In Washington Monthly’s 2023 College Guide and Rankings Issue, Florida Atlantic University ranks No. 46 among America’s Best “National Universities,” rising 26 spots from last year. FAU is now ranked No. 13 on Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast” list, previously ranked No. 16.

Washington Monthly’s 2023 College Guide offers rankings to four-year schools: national universities, liberal arts colleges, baccalaureate colleges, and master’s universities. Classifying schools on their contributions to the public good and the country, measured with ratings based on social mobility, research, and public service.

FAU currently ranks No. 46 in the “National University” list, with an 8-year graduation rate of 61%. The three main categories of the list contain the social mobility rank of 26, the research rank of 174, and the service rank of 154.

James Capp, the associate vice president for strategic planning and student success at FAU’s provost office, believes that FAU is achieving an impactful college experience for its students. 

“As a large, diverse public research university, Florida Atlantic University offers students access to generational change. A recent study at FAU showed that most students – about 83% – move up one entire income bracket when they graduate from the university. We provide access for students to change their lives by ensuring they finish their degrees on time and enter the workforce with the knowledge and skills necessary to be successful,” said Capp.

With FAU’s high ranking in Washington Monthly’s “Best Bang for the Buck Rankings: Southeast,” Capp credits FAU’s beneficial financial aid wellness programs with students’ success from any socioeconomic background.

“This recognition largely comes from the fact that students with low-income backgrounds continue to make up around 40% of our bachelors-degree seeking student population, and these students graduate faster than the average student at FAU. The university accomplishes this feat by offering concierge financial aid services to all students,” said Capp.

Jae Rene, a junior communication and multimedia studies major, recognizes FAU’s deliverance in financial assistance to be able to experience a transformational academic education. 

“While my household is above the line of poverty here in the US, my parents didn’t have the means to fund my college education out-of-pocket, so they did the next best thing: pushing me academically to complete the IB Diploma Program [in High School], so that I may receive the Florida Academic Scholars Award which would cover my tuition 100%. Having the Bright Futures Scholarship, as well as the Pell Grant I receive from FAFSA, takes the majority, if not all, of the financial burden off of my shoulders as it relates to my college education, as I don’t have to work full-time as a means of covering my school expenses, nor do I have to take out any loans for my school” said Rene.

English professor Carla Thomas believes the improvement in FAU’s reputation is credited to funding in the research department.

“What improvement we’ve shown comes from increased funding for faculty and instructors to complete our research, as well as to add more research faculty, post-doctoral fellows, and graduate students,” said Thomas.

Freshman biology major Hallie Hiemstra argues that students should care about research that enriches their education with hands-on learning experiences.

“Students should care because their resources can help give them the information they need to get experience in certain subjects. It can also help them learn more so they can be prepared for future classes and their future career,” said Hiemstra.

Sophomore biochemistry major Jaelyn Hayes remarks on the university’s achievement in focusing on providing immersive and accessible opportunities to students. 

“The university has seemed to prioritize ‘doing,’ or rather, providing students ample opportunities to try out jobs related to their major before they graduate with said degree. I think that encourages students to do well in their classes or helps them figure out that the field may not be for them and to change course to something else,” said Hayes.

Michael Cook and Romina Franzese are Contributing Writers for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or [email protected].

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
How South Florida’s surging housing costs are affecting students, faculty
Barbara Feingold (middle) speaking at an FAU Board of Trustees meeting. Photo courtesy of FAUs website.
‘Proud to call Barbara my friend’: Experts say friendship between Rep. Randy Fine, Barbara Feingold complicates presidential search
Photo of students walking in the Breezeway.
FAU welcomes one of largest freshman classes in history amid housing shortage
Pictured is the Libby and Harry Dodson Auditorium, which is housed in the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.
College of Nursing to use 4 million dollars in state funding to address Florida nursing shortage
Top: Governor Ron DeSantis, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine. Bottom: State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, Florida State Rep. Randy Fine.
‘Politics over process’: The political side of FAU’s presidential search
Ron DeSantis at the signing of bill HB 543 on April 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of DeSantis press office.
Firearm open carry remains illegal on campus despite July 1 permitless law
More in Top Stories
The FAU mens basketball team celebrating after winning the C-USA regular season championship on Feb. 25, 2023.
FAU Men’s Basketball: Team releases non-conference schedule
Quarterback Casey Thompson (#11) stiff-arming a Monmouth University opponent during the Owls 42-20 victory over the Hawks in the season opener. September 2, 2023.
FAU Football: Thompson tore ACL against Clemson, out for the season
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Letter to the Editor: FAU should eliminate reserved parking
FAU mens soccer team getting a pep talk from head coach Joey Worthen before playing against Tulsa on Saturday night. September 16, 2023.
Men’s Soccer: FAU loses to Tulsa at home
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) commanding the Owls defense in their loss to Clemson. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU students travel far and wide to Clemson’s Death Valley
FAU junior outside linebacker Courtney McBride (#51) lines up before the Clemson Tigers offense snaps the ball. September 16, 2023.
FAU Football: FAU declawed by Clemson on the road
About the Contributor
Erika Fletcher, Lead Photographer
Erika is a junior majoring in multimedia studies with a minor in photography. She loves shooting sports and street photography and in her free time, she enjoys drawing, skateboarding, playing soccer, listening to music, and being with her friends and family. She joined the UP on a whim to make new friends and to get better at photography. In her time here, while not long, she's made connections and learned so much about herself already and can't wait to continue her journey with such great people.

UNIVERSITY PRESS

Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
777 Glades Rd. Student Union, Room 214
(561) 297-2960
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
All UNIVERSITY PRESS Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *