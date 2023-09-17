Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.

UNIVERSITY PRESS
FAU Football: FAU students travel far and wide to Clemson’s Death Valley

FAU students discuss their experiences traveling to an away game
FAU Athletics
FAU graduate defensive back Jarron Morris (#4) commanding the Owls defense in their loss to Clemson. September 16, 2023.
Kristan Reynolds, Contributing Writer
September 17, 2023

On Saturday, the Florida Atlantic Owls football team (1-2) visited the Clemson University Tigers (2-1) at the Clemson Memorial Stadium and fell 48-14. Clemson may be 723 miles away from FAU’s home in Boca Raton, but some students used their weekend to travel the distance. 

Journeying to support your school at an away game isn’t something that every college student experiences, but according to students who got the chance to visit Death Valley, it’s a lot of fun.

“We like to experience other schools,” Mia, a traveling FAU student, said. “We like to see how their tailgates are, the games, their stadium.”

Although traveling to an away game could be an enriching and fun experience, price can often pose a major inconvenience to college students. In order to make this week’s away game, some FAU students got creative.

“Get a bunch of people in the car, you split it [cost of gas]” Gabby, a traveling Owl senior, said. “You can make it happen, the experiences are worth it.”

Despite an ultimate Owls loss, visiting FAU students still enjoyed going to the game, and were able to come away with an adventure that they will never forget. 

The Owls will be a visitor again next week in their game against the University of Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network. 

Kristan Reynolds is a Contributing Writer for the University Press. For information regarding this story or others, email her at [email protected] or DM her via Instagram @kristanreynolds_.

