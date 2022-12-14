Hagerty family donates $5 million to FAU for funding renovations towards athletic facilities

This is the most recent of multiple donations the Hagerty family made to FAU, including a $2.5 million donation in 2021.

Frequent donors Michael and Michelle Hagerty recently donated $5 million to Florida Atlantic University Athletics to fund renovations of what will now be called the Hagerty Family Athletics Village.

“We cannot thank Michelle and Michael enough for this incredible gift,” said FAU Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White. “We have nearly 450 student-athletes at Florida Atlantic, and every one of them will reap the benefits of this gift.”

In recognition of the gift, the FAU Board of Trustees approved a motion that renamed the portion of the Boca Raton campus housing the university’s athletic facilities after the Hagerty family. The Hagerty Family Athletics Village will include, but is not limited to, FAU Stadium, Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, FAU Baseball Stadium, and FAU Soccer Stadium.

According to a statement from FAU Athletics, the donation will go towards renovations and improvements of the village’s facilities, including a “full resurfacing and renovations to the track and related facilities.”

In 2021, the frequent philanthropists donated $2.5 million towards the football program. They’ve also made several contributions to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital, including a $5 million donation in November 2021.

“We are honored and excited to continue our commitment to the young men and women representing Florida Atlantic University as student-athletes,” said the Hagertys. “This gift is meant to ensure that all student-athletes are able to enjoy and thrive in a world-class sports facility.”

