Glades Road to have new Diverging Diamond Interchange by early 2023

Following a delay due to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will implement a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) on Glades Road at I-95 that will improve traffic operations for commuters to Florida Atlantic University and beyond.

FDOT plans on completing the DDI by early 2023, according to I-95 Project Spokesperson Andrea Pacini. Engineers have worked on the project to enhance safety for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

“A DDI is a form of interchange that allows the two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road to provide a safer left turn movement to and from I-95 as well as improving overall safety of the interchange,” Pacini wrote in an email to the UP. This eliminates left turn movements against oncoming traffic, reducing accidents.

The left turn movements against oncoming traffic are called conflict points. Yamila Hernandez, a professional engineer, wrote in an email through Pacini that the DDI improves safety by minimizing conflict points and reducing traffic speeds.

“Crossing conflict points pose the most serious threat to drivers as they increase the risk of severe angle crashes. The conventional diamond intersection has 26 total and 10 crossing conflict points, whereas the DDI has 14 total and 2 crossing conflict points,” Hernandez wrote. “In addition, DDI geometric features encourage slower traffic speeds through the interchange. The combination of reduced conflict points and slower speeds has proven to reduce the number and severity of crashes at DDIs.”

The new interchange will be a change for FAU students, staff and faculty. Pacini encouraged them to slow down when approaching the DDI, follow the overhead signage and pavement markings, not rely on GPS directions to navigate the interchange in the first few weeks, and obey traffic signals.

FDOT got the idea of a DDI when the Design Build Firm proposed the SR-808/Glades Road and SR-9/I-95 DDI as part of 95 Express Phase 3B-2.

“As part of the proposal, the Department worked with the City of Boca Raton and the Palm Beach Transportation Authority to address and answer any questions about the benefits of implementing a Diverging Diamond Interchange at Glades Road and I-95,” Pacini wrote.

FAU students had mixed reactions. Jessica Mullings, a sophomore majoring in management information systems and accounting, isn’t too upset about her current commute.

“Any improvement would be beneficial, but I haven’t really had any complaints [about Glades Road],” Mullings said.

However, biology senior Cassandra Riveria expressed optimism for the DDI.

“If it’s gonna help make commuting better, then yeah, I’m all for it,” Riveria said.

Like Riveria, philosophy junior Alejandro Reboso-Valladares feels positive about the upcoming changes to Glades Road.

“I feel great about the new interchange,” Reboso-Valladares wrote in an email. “Any sorts of improvements that are aimed towards benefiting walkability and pedestrian safety is always a positive for me.”

Mary Rasura is a contributing writer for the University Press. For more information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or DM her on Instagram @maryrasura