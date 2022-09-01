Gallery: Program Board’s Roller Rave 2022

Members+of+the+FAU+Program+Board+helped+organize+the+event+that+took+place+on+August+25%2C+2022.

Kiarra Jackson

Members of the FAU Program Board helped organize the event that took place on August 25, 2022.

Kiarra Jackson, Photographer
September 1, 2022

IMG_0039
Gallery|14 Photos
Kiarra Jackson
Photo of students getting ready for the Roller Rave on August 25, 2022.