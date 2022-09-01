Gallery: Program Board’s Roller Rave 2022

Kiarra Jackson
Members of the FAU Program Board helped organize the event that took place on August 25, 2022.
Kiarra Jackson, PhotographerSeptember 1, 2022
Artists Nelly and Justine Skye to headline annual Bonfire at FAU • 702 Views
FAU Football: Owls name N’Kosi Perry as starting quarterback ahead of 2022 season • 428 Views
“My Bloody Valentine” continues its horror 40 years later • 410 Views
Student Government seeks Boca Raton beach parking deal • 389 Views
FAU women’s soccer announces 2022 schedule • 350 Views
Events
Student Government leaders outline plans for Chick-fil-A breakfast, free Grammarly, and more
Students react with mixed emotions to SG’s ‘ambitious’ Halsey concert
Artists Nelly and Justine Skye to headline annual Bonfire at FAU
SG hosts the 2022 Student Organization Banquet and Award Ceremony for Student Organizations
National Public Health Week: FAU organizations are holding events to spread awareness
Multicultural Programming Week welcomes students to join their diverse events
New art exhibition in the Schmidt Center Gallery aims to get people talking
30-second stories
Event Preview: NOW’s “Sex Work and Fetishization”
Black Student Union prepares a record 14 events in celebration of Black History Month
FAU Hillel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with ‘powerful’ exhibit
Florida Atlantic University's first student-run news source.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Δ