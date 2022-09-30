Boca Raton Campus Governor Deanna Mancuso working to propose Chick-fil-A breakfast menu items

Mancuso hopes to bring the specified items back to the Boca Campus’s Chick-fil-A this fall.

Some breakfast options may be returning to FAU’s Boca Raton campus.

Boca Raton Campus Governor Deanna Mancuso is currently working towards proposing three items to the campus’ Chick-fil-A, which had a breakfast section before it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mancuso said she knows students feel frustrated that the menu at Chick-fil-A is limited.

“Since we’re on a college campus, it limits it to the amount of students that we have at this school, so that’s why we’re being very specific with what we’re adding to the menu,” Mancuso said.

Mancuso said the menu items she is currently looking to bring back are the chicken biscuits, the chicken minis and the hash browns. She will also try to have Chick-fil-A open at 8 or 9 a.m. every weekday.

“Getting breakfast here in the morning, especially when you’re running late for class, it can be kind of a pain,” said Sierra Sloan, an international business major.

Sloan said Chick-fil-A could profit more by adding breakfast menu items, and that maybe more people would eat breakfast before class that way.

“There are so many students that go to school here, and they only offer Dunkin’, Starbucks, and Einstein’s, basically, for breakfast,” Sloan said.

Mancuso tried to get more students involved in this process by posting her meetings on Owl Central, posting flyers and putting out a survey. She aims to bring the Chick-fil-A breakfast items back this fall, but also mentioned she would like to launch during the Spring 2023 semester at the latest.

According to Mancuso, Darius Galloway, the campus action chair for the Boca House of Representatives, helped her with putting together the initiative.

Galloway said he created the first Instagram flyer promoting the survey. He also helped write the survey’s questions and explained to Mancuso which breakfast items he would get.

Galloway said he suggested 1,000 students or more would be a good number for the survey, and agreed to help Mancuso receive the support needed.

“When higher-ups don’t necessarily see students speaking up for something or supporting something as much, I feel like they are less likely to do things,” Galloway said.

Boca House Representative Vania Bocage also helped throughout the proposal process. Bocage said she attended the first meeting, and talked about creating a survey with Mancuso and Secretary Amanda Wesolich.

Bocage said the House of Representatives had its own table at Owl Involved with a Chick-fil-A flyer, including the survey’s QR code. According to her, she helped create the survey, posted the survey’s QR code on her Instagram, suggested survey questions and ways to get more students involved.

“I said that we should stand outside the Chick-fil-A and let people see the survey there,” she said.

Galloway also acknowledged the possibility of opening Chick-fil-A up earlier, and said he does not see it as a big issue.

“I think that if it’s to feed the students and to help with the health and well-being of students, I feel like they should prioritize that,” Galloway said.

