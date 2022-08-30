Boca House of Representatives appoint Sivon Tal as associate justice

The position involves hearing cases based on Student Government operations at the Boca Raton Campus.

The Boca Raton House of Representatives confirmed Sivon Tal for the position of associate justice on Aug. 26 during the first meeting of the Fall 2022 semester.

Associate justices are responsible for hearing cases based on Student Government operations at their respective campuses, including elections, policies and processes of SG, and other areas. They also take part in the Student Code of Conduct Hearing Board as hearing officers.

“Everyone deserves a fair chance, and as associate justice, I promise to provide that. I [will] serve my dedication to remain unbiased and do what is right,” said Tal, a senior majoring in political science.

In his report following the confirmation, Chief Justice Benjamin Cohen said Tal will serve the position for two years, or until she graduates or resigns.

Cohen noted the position remains vacant at the MacArthur Campus in Jupiter.

“This appointment must be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of the MacArthur House of Representatives,” Cohen wrote. “If the position remains vacant for twenty business days, which will be on September 8th, 2022, the student body president will be constitutionally required to make a temporary appointment to the position.”

