FAU+names+Linda+Marie+Golian-Lui+as+new+library+dean

FAU recently appointed Linda Marie Golian-Lui to become the next library dean. Replacing former dean Carol Hixson, she will officially begin her term on Aug. 15.

“I feel extremely honored and humbled to be given such a wonderful opportunity to serve the students, faculty, and local communities of Florida Atlantic University,” Golian-Lui said. “As someone who grew up in south Florida with strong family ties in the area, and as a double alumnus and as a former faculty member of Florida Atlantic University I am so grateful to be coming home to a University I admire, cherish, and deeply love.”

The library dean is responsible for directing all functions and services at each library in the university’s five campuses. With over 30 years of experience working in academic libraries, Golian-Lui previously was the associate dean of libraries at Kennesaw State University. Her prior roles at FAU were as a serials librarian, serials department head, and librarian professor from 1990 to 1997.

“I learned that the most important asset to any organization is the people you work with so that together you can creatively provide excellence in services, collections, and facilities,” said Golian-Lui. “I left FAU Libraries with much support from my co-workers and supervisors in 1997 to take advantage of several once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. I am pleased that I can return to FAU Libraries in 2022 bringing back additional skill sets and knowledge to share with an amazing group of extremely dedicated, caring, hardworking, and creative professionals.”

Golian-Lui plans to focus engagement and research support for the coming years, as she works alongside the library staff.

“In the area of engagement, we will be assessing and developing more marketing, outreach, partnerships, and engagement opportunities for undergraduate students, graduate students, distance learners, faculty members, researchers, alumni, life-long learners, and the local community partners,” Golian-Lui said. “In the research area, we will be assessing and developing collections and services that specifically target and support the expanding, complex, interdisciplinary, and data-centered research associated with our specialized academic programs and our University research partners.”

When Hixson retired in March 2021 after serving the position since August 2015, Amy Kornblau took over as the interim dean.

“It has been an honor to serve the Libraries and the University as the Interim Dean, University Libraries and a privilege to work with our extraordinary library faculty and staff during my time in this role,” Kornblau said. “I could not be more proud of the Libraries’ faculty and staff with their shared commitment to student success and their exceptional and dedicated service to the FAU community.”

Handing the title over to Golian-Lui to start the Fall 2022 semester, Kornblau will continue to help her while maintaining an important role in the library.

“I will continue to serve a pivotal role on the Libraries’ Senior Leadership Team, and will be working extremely close with her to provide background and context as the FAU Libraries actively work to strengthen student, faculty and community engagement and to prepare the FAU Libraries for their crucial role in the University’s pursuit as a R1 institution,” said Kornblau.

