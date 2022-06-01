Boca House of Representatives appoints Kyla Flannery as SAVI Associate Director

Screenshot of the May 27 Boca House meeting via Microsoft Teams.

Editor’s Note: The story was updated to reflect that Juan Rodriguez is the current director of Students Advocating Volunteer Involvement, not Hanna Kleinhans.

On May 27, the Boca Raton House of Representatives appointed Kyla Flannery to fill the position of associate director for Students Advocating Volunteer Involvement.

The associate director acts as the second-in-command behind the director, as Flannery will be engaging with the FAU community to organize events for volunteering.

Flannery, who served as the speaker pro tempore for the house in 2021, believed her prior experience in Student Government made her the best fit for the position. House members confirmed her by unanimous consent.

“Having already volunteered with SAVI, I recognize the organization’s necessities and I can utilize my knowledge of SG and from the outside community to develop the organization,” Flannery said.

Knowing the position will have her assisting SAVI Director Juan Rodriguez, Flannery intends to support him as much as she can.

“I can ensure this will happen because I already have connections within the FAU community,” Flannery said.

To improve the connection SAVI has with the community, Flannery wants to collaborate with more registered student organizations.

“Through that, I believe that we can host more student-like community service events and increase attendance from the previous year,” Flannery said.

