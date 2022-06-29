Boca House of Representatives appoint two associate directors to Night Owls and COSO

On June 24, the Boca Raton House of Representatives voted to confirm Sade Smith and Gloria Joseph to the associate director positions at Night Owls and the Council of Student Organizations (COSO).

The Night Owls program is a student-run, non-law enforcement service providing transportation for students, faculty, and staff around the Boca Raton Campus at night, through the use of student-driven golf carts.

As associate director, Smith intends to have the service be more efficient and bring the staff closer to one another.

“That’s a big part of how it’ll operate,” Smith said. “If we have a good staff that works well together and has a good relationship, it turns into their work and I feel that’s where we need to improve.”

COSO is the body that oversees and assists registered student organizations on each campus by providing services, equipment, funding, and showcase opportunities.

Thanks to her background in event-planning with the National Association of Advancement for Colored People (NAACP) as its event coordinator, Joseph hopes to bring a more interactive and united environment to COSO. She also plans to have communication open with every student organization on campus.

“During my executive roles in NAACP, I kept my communication open and had people come [to me] with either an event or an idea,” Joseph said. “Coming to COSO, I believe I can also use that to allow everybody to communicate with me and ensure every idea is brought to me.”

