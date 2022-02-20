What does it take to be in SG?
The UP broke down the requirements to be in student government versus what SG members get as a reward.
February 20, 2022
Ever wondered what it takes to be in student government at FAU? The UP compiled a list of the requirements to be in SG and what perks members get.
Requirements
Student Body President:
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation
Student Body Vice President:
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation
Campus Governor:
– Must take 50% of their courses at the specified campus
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation
Rewards
Student Body President:
– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Member of the Board of Trustees
– Is the student representative on university committees such as the Tech Fee Committee, Student Media Advisory Board, Policy Review Committee, and Alumni Board Committee
– Is the student voice on hiring committees for faculty and staff selections
– Has final signing authority on all legislation from the House and Senate
– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals
– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally
– Has a $49,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus
– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours
Vice President:
– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Serves as the president of the Senate
– Serves as the head of the UBAC, allocating $9.6 million in student funding
– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally
– Has a $15,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus
– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours
Campus Governor:
– Paid $12.00 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals
– Hires program directors for Program Board, Multicultural Programming Board, SAVI, COSO, Night Owls, and Pep Talk
– Appoints students to various committees such as the Student Union and Campus Rec.
– Has a $20,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus
“I’m not in Student Government for the free tuition or parking spot. It’s definitely a perk but if I had that stuff taken away, I would still be running. I would still be just as passionate as I am because I think it’s really cool that you can make a difference,” said current Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald.
Richard Pereira is the Business Manager for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.