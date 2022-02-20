What does it take to be in SG?

The UP broke down the requirements to be in student government versus what SG members get as a reward.

Ever wondered what it takes to be in student government at FAU? The UP compiled a list of the requirements to be in SG and what perks members get.

Requirements

Student Body President:

– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)

– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing

– Must be seeking a degree

– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate

– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Student Body Vice President:

– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)

– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing

– Must be seeking a degree

– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate

– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Campus Governor:

– Must take 50% of their courses at the specified campus

– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)

– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing

– Must be seeking a degree

– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate

– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Rewards

Student Body President:

– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week

– Parking space

– Member of the Board of Trustees

– Is the student representative on university committees such as the Tech Fee Committee, Student Media Advisory Board, Policy Review Committee, and Alumni Board Committee

– Is the student voice on hiring committees for faculty and staff selections

– Has final signing authority on all legislation from the House and Senate

– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals

– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally

– Has a $49,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus

– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours

Vice President:

– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week

– Parking space

– Serves as the president of the Senate

– Serves as the head of the UBAC, allocating $9.6 million in student funding

– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally

– Has a $15,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus

– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours

Campus Governor:

– Paid $12.00 an hour for 20 hours a week

– Parking space

– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals

– Hires program directors for Program Board, Multicultural Programming Board, SAVI, COSO, Night Owls, and Pep Talk

– Appoints students to various committees such as the Student Union and Campus Rec.

– Has a $20,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus

“I’m not in Student Government for the free tuition or parking spot. It’s definitely a perk but if I had that stuff taken away, I would still be running. I would still be just as passionate as I am because I think it’s really cool that you can make a difference,” said current Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald.

