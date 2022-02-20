What does it take to be in SG?

The UP broke down the requirements to be in student government versus what SG members get as a reward.

Student Government logo. Photo courtesy of SG.

Richard Pereira, Business Manager
February 20, 2022

Ever wondered what it takes to be in student government at FAU? The UP compiled a list of the requirements to be in SG and what perks members get.

Requirements

Student Body President:
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Student Body Vice President:
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Campus Governor:
– Must take 50% of their courses at the specified campus
– Must be registered full-time at FAU (12 or more credits for undergrads, six or more credits for graduates)
– Must have a 2.7 GPA as an undergraduate or a 3.25 GPA as a graduate to be in good academic standing
– Must be seeking a degree
– Must have at least 30 credits completed as an undergrad, or at least nine credits as a graduate
– Must not be on academic or student conduct probation

Rewards

Student Body President:
– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Member of the Board of Trustees
– Is the student representative on university committees such as the Tech Fee Committee, Student Media Advisory Board, Policy Review Committee, and Alumni Board Committee
– Is the student voice on hiring committees for faculty and staff selections
– Has final signing authority on all legislation from the House and Senate
– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals
– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally
– Has a $49,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus
– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours

Vice President:
– Paid $13 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Serves as the president of the Senate
– Serves as the head of the UBAC, allocating $9.6 million in student funding
– Represents FAU with state officials at FAU Day and Rally in Tally
– Has a $15,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus
– May be given tuition and/or fee reimbursement/waivers up to a maximum of 30 undergraduate in-state credit hours and up to 27 graduate in-state credit hours

Campus Governor:
– Paid $12.00 an hour for 20 hours a week
– Parking space
– Hires a cabinet to help execute platform goals
– Hires program directors for Program Board, Multicultural Programming Board, SAVI, COSO, Night Owls, and Pep Talk
– Appoints students to various committees such as the Student Union and Campus Rec.
– Has a $20,000 budget to complete projects and initiatives on campus

Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald. Photo by Eston Parker III.

“I’m not in Student Government for the free tuition or parking spot. It’s definitely a perk but if I had that stuff taken away, I would still be running. I would still be just as passionate as I am because I think it’s really cool that you can make a difference,” said current Student Body Vice President Lily MacDonald.

