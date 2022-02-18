SG Election: Candidate Q&A

The UP asked the candidates a few general questions about FAU and their campaigns. Here’s how they answered.

Q: Why are you running?

Lily MacDonald: I decided to run for president because I’ve been in SG for three years. Through my various positions, I’ve had some differences with the previous leadership styles that past Presidents have had. I think that there’s a lack of communication between the students and Student Government oftentimes, and I have a lot of ideas I want to present in order to fix that, and I want to create a better atmosphere overall in Student Government.

Kaila Palmer: I wanted to run because I didn’t necessarily see many people of color in Student Government.

Isabella Pizzolato: I really like helping people. This is a big thing for me. I like being kind to people because we never know what’s really going on with anyone. I’m really caring and if I can help you in any way I will.

Pierce Kennamer: My big thing is just installing what I want to install in Student Government, not even just on an initiative scale. Timeliness, punctuality, professionalism and a sense of approachability.

Dalia Calvillo: Something we really want to change is having that better communication between us and the student body. Having better communication with the other campuses as well.

Adam Trout: I felt the need to run because as a student that’s not in a fraternity or Student Government, I feel like I represent more of the everyday student here on campus and [I can] tackle more relevant issues than some of the other candidates.

Yago Cecchini: I’ve been at FAU for two years now and I’ve noticed a few areas where it seems to me like the university can do some improvements. I think we should see how we can improve the allocation of funds in the budget to address those important needs.

Deanna Mancuso: I got the position as Boca Raton campus marketing director. And through that I learned so much about the governor’s role on campus and I really think that if I had the same responsibilities and the same goals as our current governor, Rhoda Hoods, I think I would be able to accomplish a lot. This is something I really want to do.

Q: What is the Student Government budget?

MacDonald: Student Government receives $9.8 million in funding each year.

Palmer: I do not know off the top of my head.

Pizzolato: They sent me a PowerPoint from one of the presentations, but I do not remember the number.

Kennamer: This past year, I believe the budget was $9.8 million. Either $9.8 or $9.6 million.

Calvillo: I believe, at the moment, it’s something like $9.1 million.

Trout and Cecchini: It’s almost $10 million.

ANSWER: The SG budget was $9.6 million this year.

Q: How many students does FAU have across all of its campuses?

MacDonald: There are 30,000 students at FAU

Palmer: I would be guessing, honestly.

Pizzolato: I saw a number, but I don’t remember exactly.

Kennamer: I couldn’t say with confidence.

Trout and Cecchini: It’s about 30,000

ANSWER: FAU had 37,625 enrolled students as of Fall 2020.

Q: What is your biggest initiative if you win?

MacDonald: A council that will include all organizations on campus and they will report monthly to Student Government, it will be a way to increase communication among the different organizations on campus and different things that are happening, as well as mitigate any issues that students are facing. Make sure we’re hearing from students and ensure we’re consistently getting student feedback.

Palmer: A Greek community garden, which would bring all the groups together. It’d be close to the Breezeway somewhere.

Kennamer: One thing we’re trying to combat is to take aim at those petitioners, having a university police officer on site on the Breezeway during tabling times, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Calvillo: I would like to give every student a free graduation photoshoot. Also, having someone in the Breezeway in case someone’s feeling like they’re being assaulted in any way.

Trout: In lot 23, there is a red lot and green lot. The red lot is for faculty. The green is for students. And the red lot bleeds into the side of the road where the green lot is, and there’s 62 parking spots that don’t get used by faculty that could be more useful for students. We would like to redraw those parking lines… We are [also] looking outward at the other lots on campus.

Cecchini: Class availability. …When I went to register for classes, a lot of classes I had to take were either not available or there was only one section being offered. And because of that there were time conflicts with some of the other classes that I needed. …If you don’t have classes available, it’s a huge issue.

Mancuso: I want to explore remodeling the 24-hour study… It’s a little bit run down and it’s Student Government property. … [I want] to make sure that it’s up to par with what we want.

SG elections will take place on Feb. 22 through Owl Central.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of the UP’s 2022 special election issue which you can pick up on campus or read online here.

