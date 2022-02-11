REVIEW: “Moonfall” is underwhelming and disappointing

“Moonfall” was an underwhelming and forgettable film. I recommend seeing it on discounted nights, or if you have already seen everything else. The budget for the movie was $140 million but accumulated a measly $10 million opening weekend.

A sci-fi/disaster film, “Moonfall”, is about the end of the world, as the moon is pushed off track due to an anomaly in space. The story follows Jocinda Fowler (portrayed by Halle Berry) and Brian Harper (played by Patrick Wilson) as they try to save Earth from destruction.

KC Houseman, played by John Bradley, discovers that the moon’s orbit is off track. KC was labeled a conspiracy theorist because he believed aliens built the moon and it was a megastructure.

He seemed to be a strange individual and he was constantly late to work. He was later fired for being on his phone. At first, I thought he was a really weird guy.

Once NASA discovers the issue and estimates there are three weeks before the moon crashes into the planet.

With this discovery, they start scrambling to find family and friends. Brian, Jocinda, KC frantically worried about their loved ones, as the realization that their kids and parents would be unable to live long plentiful lives.

I would probably scramble the same way most of the characters did. Everyone was causing havoc trying to find the best way to spend the last moments of their lives.

In a last-stitch effort to save Earth, the three protagonists travel to space to discover what knocked the moon off course. In space, they realize it is the same anomaly from 2011 and try to solve what is causing destruction to the moon.

The mix of classic outer-space sci-fi style and disaster style was overkill. It seemed as if the movie was out of place and a long shot. I am surprised that Berry took a role in this film considering how much it is lacking.

The special effects team, however, were able to produce some interesting parts of the movie, but it wasn’t enough to carry the film. The costume designs and set designs seemed authentic, but it was difficult to be invested in the details while I was trying to understand the film.

The movie ended on a cliffhanger as if there would be a sequel, but with the way this has flopped at the box office so far, that is most likely out of the question.

