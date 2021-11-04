FAU Police Department organizes Thanksgiving food drive

FAUPD is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive for program Beyond Food, which helps to feed students facing food insecurity.

The FAU Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive until Nov. 22 for the Beyond Food program, which is an on-campus organization.

The department is asking for non-perishable food donations which will go to students who are facing food insecurity.

“During COVID a lot of people and students became displaced. You’d be surprised how many became displaced,” said department Captain Larry Ervin. “During this time of year, a lot of people may need some help.”

There are donation boxes located throughout the Boca Raton campus in all residence halls, the Student Union, and the lobby of the Police Department office, located in the Campus Operations building.

FAUPD is taking donations in the Burrow on the Jupiter campus and in the library on the Davie campus.

“Even if we just get a few things… anything will help somebody,” said Sergeant Chelsea John-Williams, who is in charge of the food drive.

The Beyond Food program is a resource organized by the Dean of Students office and relies on donations to supply a stock of food that is used to give students who qualify.

Qualification primarily comes from referrals from faculty and students. Those in need of assistance can also submit a request on their own accord.

“We’re trying to make sure that we take care of the community as a whole. Not just as police officers but also as people,” said Ervin.

More information on the Beyond Food program and ways to submit a referral/request are available on the website.

Justine Kantor is a contributing writer for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected]