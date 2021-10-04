UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 5
October 4, 2021
Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia talk about FAU’s fifth consecutive Shula Bowl victory over FIU, FAU men’s soccer maintaining their best start since 1991, their preseason predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season, and more!
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics with a minor in political science. He is a big fan...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
