UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 5

Richard Pereira, Eston Parker III, and Kevin Garcia
October 4, 2021

Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia talk about FAU’s fifth consecutive Shula Bowl victory over FIU, FAU men’s soccer maintaining their best start since 1991, their preseason predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season, and more!

