Student groups could ask President Simonson to resign, plan to meet Oct. 6

The groups will decide how they want to hold Simonson accountable for his controversial TikTok that was brought to light last Wednesday.

Five student-led organizations will meet tomorrow to decide if they will ask the student body president to resign.

After learning of Student Body President Maxwell Simonson’s controversial TikTok, five groups held an impromptu meeting via Zoom.

The groups were:

Asian Student Union (ASU)

Black Student Union (BSU)

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

National Organization for Women (NOW)

Student Demand Action (SDA)

The organizations will meet in-person on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in Live Oak C and D along with several other groups that they invited.

The NAACP sent out invites to certain organizations after evaluating what they represent. After the Zoom meeting on Sept. 29, the groups decided to only extend the invitation to minority and progressive organizations.

“We just invited anyone that we thought would be down to help us or have a talk about this issue and figure out what would be best,” FAU NOW Co-President Joi Dean said.

SDA President Alisa Gonzalez shared Dean’s sentiment.

“We’re not here to create a warzone,” Gonzalez said. “We’re meeting with like-minded people to hold Max accountable.”

Gonzalez encourages the organizations that were not invited to hold their own meetings to discuss the issue.

“We’re not here to debate. We’re here to do something,” she said.

ASU President Victor Lopez feels that the meeting is a necessary step in holding his student body president accountable.

“The bigger the group, the bigger the power,” he explained. Lopez hopes that the meeting will bring student organizations to a solid conclusion about how to hold Simonson accountable ﹣ which he feels is important.

“His actions speak louder than words,” Lopez said. “And I don’t think he represents me or my organization.”

FAU NAACP President Hannah Laguerre says that the upcoming meeting will be the first step in making a difference on campus.

“We’ve let things like this slide before,” she said. “We let it go into the hands of FAU and nothing was done, so now the student body wants to rally together and lead by example.”

While the organizations are waiting to decide their best course of action until after the Wednesday meeting, Lopez says they are leaning toward asking Simonson to step down.

“Our members are really upset,” he said. “A lot of them don’t want [Simonson] in office.”

Gonzalez said she is tired of the university sweeping things under the rug for the sake of its image.

“FAU needs to start holding people accountable,” she said. “By having this meeting, we will be pushing for Max to be held accountable and empowering the student body to stand up for what they believe in.”

