Faculty+Senate+discusses+change+to+academic+achievement+and+new+course+offerings

The Faculty Senate went over academic achievement and new courses for students.

On Oct. 11, the university’s Faculty Senate met for their monthly meeting. The meeting ended earlier than usual at 2:45 p.m., as meetings usually end at 3 p.m.

Academic Achievement

The university-wide dean’s list for undergraduate students will be changing the criteria for recognition.

Originally for the dean’s list, students had to complete a full-time load of courses that total 12 or more credits. A grade point average of 3.0 but no less than a 4.0 has to be achieved as well as rank in the upper 10% of students enrolled in the college.

Now, students must complete a full load of courses totaling up to 12 credits, but the grade point average has to be 3.5 or higher. Students do not have to be in the top 10% of those enrolled in the college.

New Courses

The College of Business and College of Engineering will each be adding in one new graduate course.

The new three-credit business course to be added is Blockchain and Digital Business Transformation. It will go into effect in the Spring 2022 semester, as the course will involve digital transformations including all organizations, business sectors, and society.

In order for students to be accepted into the course, they need to be enrolled in a university graduate program in business and passed Introduction to Business Analytics and Big Data.

The new three-credit engineering course to be added is Digital Photogrammetry and Image Interpretation. Effective Fall 2021, the course will provide students an overview of digital photogrammetric principles and its applications. Photogrammetry is the science and technology of getting reliable information about physical objects and the environment.

The only prerequisite for the course is having a graduate standing in engineering.

