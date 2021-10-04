Boca Raton residents donate $1 million to Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine

Longtime Boca Raton residents Norton and Anita Waltuch donated $1 million to the FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine on Sept. 29. The money donated will be used to provide support for medical student scholarships.

“This donation will have tremendous impact on our mission of training future generations of humanistic clinicians and scientists and will support our medical students and our entire College of Medicine community,” Sarah Wood, M.D., interim dean of the Schmidt College of Medicine, told FAU News Desk.

As a way to honor the Waltuchs, the main lobby within the predominant Schmidt College of Medicine building on the Boca Raton campus will be named the “Anita and Norton Waltuch Lobby.”

Norton Waltuch has been a member of commodities futures exchanges, markets where various goods are traded, since the 1970s. He has served as vice president and chief metals trader for Conticommodity Services Inc. and a former broker at Comex.

The Waltuchs have supported numerous healthcare causes over the years including Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

The UP reached out to Wood for comment but as of Oct. 4, no response has been given.

