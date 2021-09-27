UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 4

Richard Pereira, Eston Parker III, and Kevin Garcia
September 27, 2021

Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia talk about FAU’s road loss to Air Force, FAU men’s soccer’s great start in conference play, their favorite moments from Week 3 of NFL Football, and more!

