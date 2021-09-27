UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 4
September 27, 2021
Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia talk about FAU’s road loss to Air Force, FAU men’s soccer’s great start in conference play, their favorite moments from Week 3 of NFL Football, and more!
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics with a minor in political science. He is a big fan...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.