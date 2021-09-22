UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 3
September 22, 2021
Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia discuss FAU football’s cruising victory over Fordham, how both FAU men’s and women’s soccer stood their ground in three overtimes this past week, FIFA’s push to have two-year World Cup tournaments, their fantasy matchups for FAU football to face in the future, and more!
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics with a minor in political science. He is a big fan...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
