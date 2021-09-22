UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 3

UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 3

Richard Pereira, Eston Parker III, and Kevin Garcia
September 22, 2021

Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia discuss FAU football’s cruising victory over Fordham, how both FAU men’s and women’s soccer stood their ground in three overtimes this past week, FIFA’s push to have two-year World Cup tournaments, their fantasy matchups for FAU football to face in the future, and more!