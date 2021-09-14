UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 2

Richard Pereira

Richard Pereira, Eston Parker III, and Kevin Garcia
September 14, 2021

Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia discuss FAU football’s dominant performance in its home opener against Georgia Southern, FAU men’s and women’s soccer, their thoughts on Week 1 of the NFL season, and more!

