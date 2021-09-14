UPressPlay Sports Vol. 2: EP 2
September 14, 2021
Sports Editor Richard Pereira, Photo Editor Eston Parker III, and contributing writer Kevin Garcia discuss FAU football’s dominant performance in its home opener against Georgia Southern, FAU men’s and women’s soccer, their thoughts on Week 1 of the NFL season, and more!
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics with a minor in political science. He is a big fan...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
