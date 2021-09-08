Know Before You Go: Guidelines and rules for the Bonfire Music Festival

Event officials for this year’s Bonfire detail the safety precautions being placed for the event and what to expect.

Students attending the university’s Bonfire Music Festival on Sept. 9 are expected to follow a series of safety guidelines given by the Program Board.

Program Board adviser Richard Mahler wrote in an email that the sold-out event would include several safety protocols including limited tickets and numerous hand sanitizer stations. Bonfire organizers expect all attendees to wear face coverings.

Program Board representatives capped the amount of tickets sold at 2,800, according to Mahler.

For those not providing their own mask for the event, event officials are offering a limited supply of face masks in response to any worries concerning maskless attendees being present in a large environment where COVID-19 still remains to be an issue.

Proof of vaccination or tests are not required compared to other music events such as the Gasparilla Music Festival and Lollapalooza. According to Mahler, students only need to provide a ticket and an Owl Card to attend the festival.

According to the Program Board’s Instagram, bags — even clear ones — are not allowed within the vicinity, although lanyards for items such as keys are permitted.

To further safety measures, the event will not host an actual bonfire. Instead a fireworks show will occur at the end of the night.

Students are not permitted to carry their own water bottles, but the event will provide water for attendees, according to the Program Board’s Instagram story.

According to the Program Board’s Instagram, the gates of the festival will open at 5:45 p.m. and the event will end no later than 10 p.m.

