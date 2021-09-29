FAU to honor 2020 graduates in October ceremony

The university will allow those who graduated last year to attend an in-person ceremony.

The university will be having in-person ceremonies for the class of 2020 after the pandemic delayed them last year. The ceremonies will be held through Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, located in the Student Union on the Boca Raton campus.

On Sep. 16, graduates received an email in their university email account from the Registrar’s Office. Graduates who wish to attend the ceremony must RSVP to a ceremony time, as ceremonies with no available space will be removed from the RSVP link.

Ceremony times are 8:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 for bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates. Doctoral graduates will only have one ceremony on Oct. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Graduates must RSVP by Oct. 6 in order to be eligible for guest tickets. On Oct. 8, those who have RSVP’d will have their tickets emailed to their FAU email. There will be no extra tickets for the event but family and friends who can’t make it will be able to webcast the ceremony live.

It is expected that everyone at the ceremony wears a mask when inside the building and in large groups.

