FAU announces protocol changes for tailgating

The university has revealed its tailgating protocols via email on Tuesday, four days ahead of the home opener for football on Sept. 11.

Director of Student Activities and Involvement Donald Van Pelt, who composed the email, said that FAU is “committed to supporting our students as they prepare to cheer on the Owls [at] each home [game].”

While most of the plans will stay the same, some have changed temporarily for the 2021 football season. One of the changes has FAU changing the location for tailgating to the Aqua parking lot in Palm Beach State College because of Palm Beach County having COVID-19 testing be set up in the usual spot in Lot 5.

The rest of the changes include students/ registered student organizations utilizing tents larger than 10 feet x 10 feet must outsource their tent through a licensed vendor, generators are not allowed as the university will provide generators for the tailgates, and only two DJs with amplified sound will be permitted for this season.

“The tent change is permanent due to requirements from the State [Fire Marshal],” Van Pelt said when asked about the duration of the changes. “Generators being provided [have] the ability to change in the future.”

Kerry Kruckel, interim co-vice president for Institutional Advancement at the FAU Foundation, said that Alumni Relations is overseeing the tailgate activities they host at the Forkas Alumni Hall and Courtyard as they look to manage attendance at a rate of 70% of normal attendance. They’ll also encourage social distancing by spreading out tables, seating, registration, buffet and beverage tables.

“We will encourage guests to remain outside unless going inside to the buffet for food. To this end, tables, high-tops and small tents will be set up outside in the courtyard,” Kruckel said. “Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and guests will be encouraged to wear masks during the event.”

According to the registration form, the first tailgates will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last for four hours, one hour before the starting time of 3:30 p.m. for FAU’s game against Georgia Southern. To view more information about the tailgates, click here.

Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press. For information regarding this or other stories, email [email protected] or tweet him @Rich26Pereira.