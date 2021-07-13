UPressPlay News: EP. 20
July 13, 2021
DeSantis strikes legislation in Key West, the Olympics, COVID, Toyota’s GOP donations, moving out of Afghanistan, and more.
New episode every Tuesday!
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.