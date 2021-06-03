UPressPlay Sports: Episode 14
June 3, 2021
Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira and Photo Editor Eston Parker to discuss the end of the FAU Baseball season, and belligerent fans at NBA playoff games.
New episode every Wednesday on Spotify! Be sure to like and follow the UPressPlay Podcast Network.
Joseph Acosta is the Business Manager for the University Press and a senior multimedia journalism major. He previously wrote as the Managing Editor, and...
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics. He is a big fan of basketball and soccer, as he's...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
