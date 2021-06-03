UPressPlay Sports: Episode 14

Joseph Acosta, Richard Pereira, and Eston Parker III
June 3, 2021

Business Manager Joseph Acosta is joined by Sports Editor Richard Pereira and Photo Editor Eston Parker to discuss the end of the FAU Baseball season, and belligerent fans at NBA playoff games.

