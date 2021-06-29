UPressPlay News: EP. 18
June 29, 2021
The news podcast is adopting a new format, the University Press is delivering your news faster than ever! Learn more about the new ‘intellectual diversity’ bill, a local homicide, the lack of affordable housing, and more.
Learn more about our topics:
Weekly COVID Update 6/26: New COVID cases at FAU, PBC school district makes changes for the 2021-22 school year
Mom carrying Bible wanted to baptize other kids in canal where two daughters were found dead
South Florida police quietly ran facial recognition scans to identify peaceful protestors. Is that legal?
This is what we know about those missing in the Miami condo collapse
New Florida law requires colleges to survey students about their beliefs
DeSantis signs into law bill overhauling safety net for families with brain-damaged babies
DeSantis Signs Bipartisan Legislation Affecting Children With Disabilities
Soaring real estate market is killing dreams of buying a home — and even squeezing renters
2021 Tokyo Olympics Prompt Protest, Online Activism in Japan
