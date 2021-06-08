UPressPlay News: EP. 16

Natalia Ribeiro, Gillian Manning, and Michael Gennaro
June 8, 2021

Local COVID updates, a deadly car crash, DeSantis’ new transgender athletes bill, and an arrested journalist. All of this presented by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.

New episode every Tuesday!

