UPressPlay News: EP. 16
June 8, 2021
Local COVID updates, a deadly car crash, DeSantis’ new transgender athletes bill, and an arrested journalist. All of this presented by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.
New episode every Tuesday!
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Michael Gennaro is the social media manager and a junior multimedia journalism major. You can reach him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro or email...
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.