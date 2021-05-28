UPressPlay Sports: Episode 13
May 28, 2021
JP, Richard and Eston talk about the Conference USA Baseball tournament, and the NBA playoffs. Be sure to like and subscribe to to the University Press YouTube page, and if you’ve missed the previous episodes check them out at the University Press YouTube page.
Joseph Acosta is the Business Manager for the University Press and a senior multimedia journalism major. He previously wrote as the Managing Editor, and...
Richard Pereira is the Sports Editor for the University Press and is majoring in business economics. He is a big fan of basketball and soccer, as he's...
Eston Parker III is the photo editor of the University Press. He is currently a junior who is studying journalism with a minor in political science. Eston...
