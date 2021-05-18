UPressPlay News: EP. 9
May 18, 2021
Universities and vaccines, new GOP college bill, Derek Chauvin trial, Matt Gaetz investigation, COVID-19 in Brazil and how it can impact America. All of this presented by the UP’s News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Staff Writer Michael Gennaro, and Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning.
