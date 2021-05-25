UPressPlay News: EP. 15
May 25, 2021
New Florida tax holidays, Publix and LGBTQ+ discrimination, Biden’s anti-hate crime bill, a fired journalist, and the ceasefire in Gaza. All of this presented by News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Michael Gennaro is the social media manager and a junior multimedia journalism major. You can reach him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro or email...
