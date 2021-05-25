UPressPlay News: EP. 15

Gillian Manning, Natalia Ribeiro, and Michael Gennaro
May 25, 2021

New Florida tax holidays, Publix and LGBTQ+ discrimination, Biden’s anti-hate crime bill, a fired journalist, and the ceasefire in Gaza. All of this presented by News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.

