UPressPlay News: EP. 14
May 18, 2021
New national, state, and campus COVID-19 policies; the rise in violent extremism and the lack of education, the Israel and Palestine conflict. All of this and more presented by Editor-in-Chief Gillian Manning, News Editor Natalia Ribeiro, and Social Media Manager Michael Gennaro.
New episode on Spotify every Tuesday!
Gillian is the Editor-in-Chief who was previously the Copy Desk Chief and Staff Writer. She is a junior Multimedia Journalism major and Communication minor....
Natalia Ribeiro is University Press’s News Editor. She’s previously worked as a Staff Writer and Contributing Writer. You can find Natalia on Twitter...
Michael Gennaro is the social media manager and a junior multimedia journalism major. You can reach him on Twitter or Instagram @mycoolgennaro or email...
Do you have something to say? Submit your comments below
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.